Arizona Department confirms enforcement against illicit operators

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has confirmed enforcement action against illicit online gambling operators in the state.

“Multiple” entities have been targeted, with cease and desist orders issued to four known gaming companies and several other affiliated subsidiaries.

The unlicensed providers, referred to as criminal enterprises by ADG, offered sports betting markets, as well as horse racing, casino games, and other betting services.

They have been warned to comply with the legal orders or risk felony charges, such as money laundering.

A press release from the state department outlined the assertion that the unregulated operators, both domestic and international, have been unlawfully targeting Arizona residents.

Legal notices to cease any future illegal gambling operations or activities of any type in Arizona were issued to the following entities: ARB Gaming (including MODO.us and BITMODO LLC), Epic Hunts, Generiz, ProphetX, MyBookie, and BetUS.com.pa

Stark warning about unapproved gambling operators

The absence of compliance with the Grand Canyon state’s stringent regulatory requirements was underlined, posing significant personal and financial risk to users.

The state guidance explained that the regulated sector provides mandatory protections, including data security, accountability, and fair play. Conversely, there are no such provisions or guardrails for unapproved, unlicensed gambling operators, as conveyed by the department:

“Because these operations fall outside the state’s regulatory authority, ADG cannot assist with complaints or disputes involving unregulated or illegal gaming activities, often leaving victims with no recourse for recovering lost funds. It is important to remember: just because you can download the app, access the website, and play the games does not mean the platform is legal or safe.”

