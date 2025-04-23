Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Arizona Department confirms enforcement against illicit operators

Arizona Department confirms enforcement against illicit operators

AI image to represent the Grand Canyon in Arizona / The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has confirmed enforcement action against illicit online gambling operators in the state.

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has confirmed enforcement action against illicit online gambling operators in the state. 

“Multiple” entities have been targeted, with cease and desist orders issued to four known gaming companies and several other affiliated subsidiaries. 

The unlicensed providers, referred to as criminal enterprises by ADG, offered sports betting markets, as well as horse racing, casino games, and other betting services.

They have been warned to comply with the legal orders or risk felony charges, such as money laundering.

A press release from the state department outlined the assertion that the unregulated operators, both domestic and international, have been unlawfully targeting Arizona residents. 

Legal notices to cease any future illegal gambling operations or activities of any type in Arizona were issued to the following entities:  ARB Gaming (including MODO.us and BITMODO LLC), Epic Hunts, Generiz, ProphetX, MyBookie, and BetUS.com.pa

Stark warning about unapproved gambling operators

The absence of compliance with the Grand Canyon state’s stringent regulatory requirements was underlined, posing significant personal and financial risk to users.

The state guidance explained that the regulated sector provides mandatory protections, including data security, accountability, and fair play. Conversely, there are no such provisions or guardrails for unapproved, unlicensed gambling operators, as conveyed by the department:

“Because these operations fall outside the state’s regulatory authority, ADG cannot assist with complaints or disputes involving unregulated or illegal gaming activities, often leaving victims with no recourse for recovering lost funds. It is important to remember: just because you can download the app, access the website, and play the games does not mean the platform is legal or safe.”

 

Image credit: Grok/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

High school teenagers
Online gambling is the growing hobby of high school students
Rachael Davies
AI image to depict the state flag flying in Colorado / Colorado’s House Finance Committee has given its approval to new legislation, House Bill 1311, aimed to increase tax revenue from free bets. 
Colorado presents House Bill 1311 to tax free bets
Graeme Hanna
Holland Casino revenue slumps as Dutch tax rise looms
Joel Loynds
Michigan Gaming Control Board raises awareness about human trafficking risks in casino industry
Rachael Davies
NCAA makes example of university staffer who bet $46K on student games
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

High school teenagers
Gambling

Online gambling is the growing hobby of high school students
Rachael Davies1 minute

A rising number of high school students are engaging in gambling, especially as online casinos get more popular. A combination of studies and anecdotal evidence highlights a growing interest in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.