Apple Ramping up Production in India to $40 Billion in 4-5 Years: PTI

Apple reportedly plans to increase production in India to around $40 billion — a more than five-fold increase from its current $7 billion — in the next four to five years.

The news — which ReadWrite has yet to verify independently — originates from news agency PTI, which cited government sources that said: “Apple has plans to increase production in India to over $40 billion in the next 4-5 years. It has crossed $7 billion in the last fiscal.”

“They don’t have any plans to participate in IT hardware PLI,” the officer added — implying the iPhone creator has no plans to make iPads or Macbooks in India. “They may come at a later stage but as of now their focus is to scale up existing production levels.”

However, The Cupertino-based firm reportedly plans to manufacture Airpods in India from next year.

Apple outpaces Samsung in smartphone exports from India

Apple is the largest exporter of mobile phones from India — where it, for the first time, made its new made-in-India iPhones available on launch day earlier this month. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max hit store shelves on Sept. 22, with Indian-made units available both domestically and abroad.

Apple has reportedly outpaced, for the first time, Korean rival Samsung in smartphone export volumes from India — shipping 49 percent of India’s total 12 million shipments in the June quarter versus Samsung’s 45 percent.

Industry sources are widely reported as claiming that Apple’s iPhone 15 series registered 100 percent growth compared to the iPhone 14 series on launch day.

