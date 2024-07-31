Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Apple (APPL) Third Quarter Earnings: When is it and what can we expect?

Apple (APPL) Third Quarter Earnings: When is it and what can we expect?

A striking and bold poster illustrating the iconic Apple logo with a sleek, futuristic design. The symbol is surrounded by various financial and tech-related items such as coins, dollar bills, a smartphone, and a laptop. There's a sense of modern innovation and prosperity, with a touch of minimalism and simplicity. The overall effect is eye-catching and conveys a message of success and wealth in the digital age., poster
TL:DR

  • Apple reports Q3 earnings on Aug 1 after US markets close, webcast on investor site.
  • Analysts expect 3% revenue growth to $84.44B, despite slow China iPhone sales.
  • iPhone 16 release and AI updates could positively impact Apple's stock price.

Apple will report its third-quarter earnings for the fiscal year this week and investors will be watching the world’s most valuable company results closely.

The iPhone maker and technology powerhouse recently wrestled its status as the planet’s biggest company by market cap back from Microsoft and Nvidia – two organizations propelled to new heights this year driven by the ongoing AI revolution.

As of July 31, Apple’s market capitalization stands at $3.1 trillion and the company’s stock price is up 18% year-to-date.

When is Apple (AAPL)’s next earnings report?

The third quarter fiscal year earning report for Apple will be published on Thursday, August 1 after US markets close which at 2:00 p.m. PT or 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will be broadcast via webcast on Apple’s investor site and is open to anyone.

What can we expect from Apple’s earnings report?

iPhone sales in China

One of the big metrics to listen out for is Apple’s iPhone sales in China. It’s a huge market for the company and represented 19% of all revenue in 2023.

There have been concerns of slowing iPhone sales in China which dragged down APPL stock in the first half of the year. Analysts will be hoping the third quarter report could mark a turnaround for sales in the Far East.

Revenue boost

Experts from Visible Alpha are projecting revenue of $84.44 billion for the third quarter, a modest 3% growth compared to the same period last year. This steady increase suggests that Apple continues to maintain strong demand for its products and services, even in the face of ongoing economic challenges and ferocious competition.

iPhone 16

There is much anticipation and speculation around the iPhone 16 and when it will be released. It’s widely expected to be showcased in September and will include both the A18 chip and the next-generation M4 chip for Mac, a combination that would significantly increase the number of built-in AI computing cores.

Any details on the iPhone 16 could have a positive effect on Apple’s stock price.

AI projects

The company could discuss its ongoing AI initiatives during the earnings call, offering investors greater clarity on how the emerging tech could affect Apple.

Earlier this month ReadWrite reported how Apple’s new AI features will likely miss the initial launch of the iPhone and iPad software overhauls so any update on this could be significant.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sam Shedden
Executive Editor

Sam Shedden is an experienced journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in online news. A seasoned technology writer and content strategist, he has contributed to many UK regional and national publications including The Scotsman, inews.co.uk, nationalworld.com, Edinburgh Evening News, The Daily Record and more. Sam has written and edited content for audiences whose interests include media, technology, AI, start-ups and innovation. He's also produced and set-up email newsletters in numerous specialist topics in previous roles and his work on newsletters saw him nominated as Newsletter Hero Of The Year at the UK's Publisher Newsletter Awards 2023. He…

Related News

A striking and bold poster illustrating the iconic Apple logo with a sleek, futuristic design. The symbol is surrounded by various financial and tech-related items such as coins, dollar bills, a smartphone, and a laptop. There's a sense of modern innovation and prosperity, with a touch of minimalism and simplicity. The overall effect is eye-catching and conveys a message of success and wealth in the digital age., poster
Apple (APPL) Third Quarter Earnings: When is it and what can we expect?
Sam Shedden
Everything we know so far about the iPhone 17 including price, release date, and features. The image shows a sleek iPhone with a dual-camera system and a metallic finish. The Apple logo is prominently displayed in the center of the back. Overlaid on the image is a large white number "17". In the background, a second iPhone can be seen, featuring a colorful, modern interface with various app icons. The overall color scheme is a gradient of blue and purple hues, giving the image a futuristic feel.
Everything we know so far about the iPhone 17: price, release date, features
Suswati Basu
AI image of Apple Maps arrival on the web / Apple Maps is now available on web browser.
Apple Maps has come to web browsers
Graeme Hanna
the google logo in front of an Indian city scene, poster
India scraps its ‘Google Tax’ following OECD settlement
Graeme Hanna
A captivating cinematic scene of two individuals standing face-to-face, each holding a mobile phone with their screens facing away. The atmosphere is tense, with a dimly lit environment and a subtle glow from the phones. As they exchange files wirelessly, the transfer process is visually represented by a digital stream of data flowing between the devices., cinematic.
WhatsApp could soon have AirDrop-like sharing feature
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A striking and bold poster illustrating the iconic Apple logo with a sleek, futuristic design. The symbol is surrounded by various financial and tech-related items such as coins, dollar bills, a smartphone, and a laptop. There's a sense of modern innovation and prosperity, with a touch of minimalism and simplicity. The overall effect is eye-catching and conveys a message of success and wealth in the digital age., poster
Big Tech

Apple (APPL) Third Quarter Earnings: When is it and what can we expect?
Sam Shedden6 mins

Apple will report its third-quarter earnings for the fiscal year this week and investors will be watching the world's most valuable company results closely. The iPhone maker and technology powerhouse...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.