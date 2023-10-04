Apple addresses iPhone 15 overheating with iOS 17.0.3 update

Apple has released the iOS 17.0.3 update to address “an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” among other bug fixes. This move is particularly significant for iPhone 15 and 15 Pro users who have been vocal about their devices overheating. The update also includes enhancements to improve the security and overall stability of iPhones running iOS 17.

iPhone 15 overheating is a hot issue

Ever since the iPhone 15 series hit the market, social media platforms have been abuzz with users discussing the overheating issue. Many pinpointed specific third-party applications, such as Instagram and Uber, as triggers for the excessive warmth.

Apple’s acknowledgment of the problem was a relief to many, but users were eagerly awaiting a tangible solution. With the release of iOS 17.0.3, it seems the tech giant is delivering on its promise.

The release of iOS 17.0.3 is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its latest operating system. Since the introduction of iOS 17, the tech giant has been actively working on incorporating user feedback as well as working with third-party developers to rectify reported glitches.

For those still on the fence about upgrading to iOS 17, the operating system introduces a slew of new features and improvements. However, the spotlight remains on ensuring that flagship devices like the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro operate without hitches.