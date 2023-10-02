Apple responds to iPhone 15 Pro overheating concerns

Apple has recently addressed concerns regarding the overheating of its new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The tech giant confirmed to CNET that the overheating issues are not due to the phone’s hardware design but are linked to a software bug in iOS 17.

Contrary to some speculations, the titanium frame and aluminum substructure of the new phones aren’t causing the heat. In fact, these materials dissipate heat more effectively than the stainless steel in earlier Pro models.

After the iPhone 15 series’ release, users quickly noted the overheating problem. Some users described their devices as uncomfortably warm, with a few even recording temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Apple explained that new devices might feel warmer initially due to heightened background activities. They also identified a bug in iOS 17 affecting some users, with plans for a corrective software update soon.

Software overload and heat issues

A notable discovery was that updates to some third-party apps on iOS 17, like Instagram, Asphalt 9, and Uber, were overburdening the A17 Pro chip’s CPU. This strain results in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max overheating more than expected.

Apple says it is now working closely with these app developers to implement fixes. Instagram, for example, launched an app update on Sept. 27 to rectify the issue.

For those grappling with the heat issue, Apple suggests a few interim solutions. Users can activate the Low Power Mode, keep their devices out of direct sunlight for extended periods, and turn off background refresh for apps believed to be problematic.