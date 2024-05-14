PUBG adds classic Battle Royal map for nostalgia but it’s only a short visit

If you are one of those people who were around when the big Battle Royales started and PUBG was the game everyone flocked to before Fortnite decided it was to be king, there is every chance you dabbled in a little gunplay on the Erangal map.

Equally, you may not have a clue what we are talking about, but if you were an OG PUBG player you will be quite excited that that original map is to make a reappearance in the game for a brief two-week period, allowing longer-term players the chance to casually reminisce about those halcyon days, and newer players the opportunity to shoot them in the face while they do so.

The developers at Krafton explained, “Erangel Classic is a limited-time map that will be available for two weeks and is designed for players who are nostalgic for the earlier versions of our first battleground. It combines the original concept and atmosphere of the old Erangel map with some of our current game mechanics to let players experience the classic map in a new way.”

On PC the Erangal map is only going to be available until May 28th (from today, 14th May) whereas on console it won’t appear until 23rd May and will run until June 6th.

Krafton has also made some map-appropriate tweaks stating, “To help match the gameplay players first experienced on Erangel, we’ve reduced the recoil of firearms by as much as 30%. The weapon pool and all other specs remain unchanged, and the effectiveness of all armor has been increased by 7.5%, increasing the number of shots needed to down a foe by one. We’ve also reintroduced some nostalgic items to Erangel, so survivors can find the level three helmet and 17 classic skins scattered across the map, and using a Flare Gun will now call down a bulletproof UAZ instead of a BRDM. Finally, some of the in-game UI, such as the world map, minimap, and match start timer, have been reverted to their old versions from the early days.”

So if you were a fan of PUBG when it first came out, this should definitely be worth a revisit to the good old days.