Andy Jenkins banned 11 years for match fixing in darts scandal

Darts player Andy Jenkins has been hit with an 11-year ban from all Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) events after being found guilty of match fixing.

According to the UK’s Gambling Commission’s Sports Betting Intelligence Unit, Jenkins was involved in fixing 12 matches while participating in the Modus Super Series and has been fined £17,580.03 ($23,444.73). They also helped support the investigation that led to his suspension.

Darts player Andy Jenkins has been banned from all Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) events for 11 years and will pay a £17,580.03 fine for fixing 12 matches. To read more about this, visit our website 💻 https://t.co/9UkI0ubWuO pic.twitter.com/CnuLkgEN3B — Gambling Commission (@GamRegGB) April 30, 2025

The DRA Disciplinary Committee held a hearing and concluded that Jenkins had been involved in illegal activity from February 22, 2022, to July 5, 2023. During that time, he was also found to have shared information with bettors.

The 54-year-old also admitted to placing 88 bets on darts matches using his own account between March 17, 2022, and May 4, 2023, breaking a clear DRA rule that bans players from betting on any darts events. In total, the committee found him guilty of 24 charges.

In a separate incident, darts player Prakash Jiwa was also ordered to pay nearly £18,000 ($24,000) in costs after incidents raised suspicion in the same series in 2023.

Andy Jenkins accused of match fixing by ‘missing or taking chances’

During the interview, Jenkins had initially denied his involvement. He said, “I don’t need the money. I have a Mum that is quite well off that looks after her baby boy. I am her only son. So I don’t need money. I never needed money.”

However, the DRA found that former professional darts player Richard Gardner’s evidence “is very strong support for the case that Jenkins was missing or taking the chance to try to score 180s in the Matches.” Gardner is a member of the DRA and a founding member of the World Darts Council.

The body added: “Jenkins had the opportunities to score 180 but didn’t… Gardner considers Jenkins’ move from attempting the treble 20 was either very poor or inexplicable.”

‘A corrosive practice’

Regarding the decision, John Pierce, the Gambling Commission’s Director of Enforcement, said: “This case sends a strong and unequivocal message to all sportspeople – if you fix matches, you are likely to be caught and face serious consequences.

“Betting customers in Britain deserve confidence that the markets they engage with are fair and free from corruption.”

The DRA added: “Offences involving match fixing can have no place in the sport of Darts. It is a corrosive practice that undermines the integrity of the sport. It is unfair on players, spectators, and sponsors.

“Jenkins is a mature and experienced player; he cannot claim to have youth and inexperience on his side… (he) saw a chance to make money for himself and his friend and set out to do so.”

Jenkins’ ban officially started on November 15, 2023, the day the DRA first suspended him, and it will run until 11:59 PM on November 14, 2034.

There’s no indication any other players involved in those matches had anything to do with the match fixing.

Jenkins does have the option to appeal the Disciplinary Committee’s decision, but he must do so by May 6, 2025.

Featured image: Online Darts via YouTube