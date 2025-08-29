Americans are expected to spend $30 billion betting on the upcoming NFL season

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has estimated that Americans will spend a collective $30 billion on NFL bets in the 2025 season.

Data from the AGA estimates that Americans will wager $30 billion on the upcoming 2025 NFL season via sportsbooks. That’s an 8.5% increase to last season, which was estimated to see $27.6 billion in bets.

“This season, fans have more ways than ever to responsibly engage with the game they love,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “Legal sports betting enhances the fun and friendly competition that make NFL games and traditions even more special.

“With strong consumer protections and a shared commitment to responsibility, the legal, regulated sports betting industry encourages all football fans to have a game plan before placing a bet and ensure their gameday experience – regardless of the outcome of a bet or the game – remains enjoyable.”

Those numbers are based on national handle growth to date in 2025 applied to last year’s estimated NFL season total, along with football-specific reporting from select states used to calculate the share of wagers expected on professional football. It includes preseason games, futures booked as early as March, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LX, which will take place in February 2026.

With so much money expected to be wagered, the AGA is launching a campaign to remind bettors to Have A Game Plan, and Bet Responsibly. The national campaign includes advice set around five key principles: sticking to a budget; keeping betting as a fun activity with friends and family; knowing the odds well; playing legally; and not harassing athletes.

Featured image: Your Golf Travel, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0