AMD suffers huge alleged data hack

A vivid, virtual depiction of a data hack at a PC chipmaking company. The scene is dominated by a digital landscape, with streams of data rep resented as glowing lines of code and binary numbers flowing through a network of interconnected circuits and servers. In the foreground, a virtual hacker avatar, shrouded in a dark cloak and with a featureless face, is interacting with the data streams. The hacker's hands are manipulating the data, with lines of code being extracted and rerouted to a different location.

Chipmaking company AMD  has allegedly suffered a massive data hack, which could include sensitive employee and customer data.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is currently working with law enforcement to investigate claims of a huge data breach. by hacking group IntelBroker. The first reports of the hack came through on X, later to be reported on by PC Mag.

“We are aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data,” the company told PCMag on Tuesday. “We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data.”

According to the original post on X, the data that could be at risk includes “information such as future AMD products, spec sheets, employee databases, customer databases, property files, ROMs, source code, firmware, and finances.” That’s quite a range of information that could be sensitive to people both inside and outside of the company.

How bad could this data hack be for AMD?

PC Gamer reports that IntelBroker has previously successfully targeted the EU’s law enforcement agency Europol and UK-based bank Barclays. As other sources on X are also making claims that they have AMD’s data for sale, it would seem that the group does have its hands on the confidential data.

However, some of the data appears to be out of date, with several employees visible on a screenshot of the stolen information marked as ‘inactive.’ If that’s true for all the data, it could be that the information obtained is no longer pertinent (although it could also be that the more sensitive information is being withheld from public view for now).

With the chipmaking business making up the backbone of the PC industry, information on upcoming technology and models could be very valuable in the right hands. It remains to be seen how far the data hack reaches and what kind of outcome is in store for AMD.

AMD is not alone in suffering these sorts of cybercrime attacks, with Dell and a wide range of other major tech companies also reporting similar breaches.

Featured image: Ideogram

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

