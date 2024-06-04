Amazon to launch Like a Dragon: Yakuza original series this year

Amazon has announced the launch of a six-episode crime action series named Like a Dragon: Yakuza adapted from the Yakuza games series.

The series will be exclusive to Prime Video and will stream in over 240 countries and territories upon its October 25th launch. It will be subtitled or dubbed in 30 languages.

The show will follow the life of Kazuma Kiryu across two timelines, 1995 and 2005. Kazuma is the protagonist of the majority of the Yakuza video game franchise, a fearsome and justice-minded Yakuza warrior.

Who is going to play Kazuma Kiryu in the Like a Dragon: Yakuza show?

The lead role will be played by Ryoma Takeuchi, best known for his leading role in Kamen Rider Drive. He said in the Amazon press release, “I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of Kazuma Kiryu, a beloved character and the game series. I strongly felt that I was willing to put my life on the line. The audience will enjoy the show’s human drama and conflict that unfolds around Kazuma Kiryu. Moreover, please take a look at Kiryu’s intense fighting scenes with the Dragon tattoo on his back.”

The show will be in the hands of director Masaharu Take, who said “I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza. The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of effort from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the year of the dragon.”

Masayoshi Yokoyama, Head of RYUGAGOTOKU Studio will act as an Executive Producer. He said that he’d never previously considered recreating his work in a different format due to the difficulties entailed in that process, but “If I had to go through the wringer anyhow, I’d want to make the most engaging versions of Kamurochō and Kazuma Kiryu I could —and this show has it all. There is no question that Prime Video’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza will become another landmark release for the Like a Dragon series.”

Amazon has seen recent success from a different video game adaptation after their Fallout show pulled huge viewership numbers for Prime Video, as well as critical and commercial acclaim.

Featured image: Amazon