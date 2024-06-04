Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Amazon to launch Like a Dragon: Yakuza original series this year

Amazon to launch Like a Dragon: Yakuza original series this year

Key art for Like a Dragon: Yakuza. Kazuma Kiryu is facing away from the camera to show the huge dragon tattoo on his back.

Amazon has announced the launch of a six-episode crime action series named Like a Dragon: Yakuza adapted from the Yakuza games series.

The series will be exclusive to Prime Video and will stream in over 240 countries and territories upon its October 25th launch. It will be subtitled or dubbed in 30 languages.

The show will follow the life of Kazuma Kiryu across two timelines, 1995 and 2005. Kazuma is the protagonist of the majority of the Yakuza video game franchise, a fearsome and justice-minded Yakuza warrior.

Who is going to play Kazuma Kiryu in the Like a Dragon: Yakuza show?

The lead role will be played by Ryoma Takeuchi, best known for his leading role in Kamen Rider Drive. He said in the Amazon press release, “I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of Kazuma Kiryu, a beloved character and the game series. I strongly felt that I was willing to put my life on the line. The audience will enjoy the show’s human drama and conflict that unfolds around Kazuma Kiryu. Moreover, please take a look at Kiryu’s intense fighting scenes with the Dragon tattoo on his back.”

The show will be in the hands of director Masaharu Take, who said “I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza. The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of effort from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the year of the dragon.”

Masayoshi Yokoyama, Head of RYUGAGOTOKU Studio will act as an Executive Producer. He said that he’d never previously considered recreating his work in a different format due to the difficulties entailed in that process, but “If I had to go through the wringer anyhow, I’d want to make the most engaging versions of Kamurochō and Kazuma Kiryu I could —and this show has it all. There is no question that Prime Video’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza will become another landmark release for the Like a Dragon series.”

Amazon has seen recent success from a different video game adaptation after their Fallout show pulled huge viewership numbers for Prime Video, as well as critical and commercial acclaim.

Featured image: Amazon

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

Several characters from Fortnite are performing the Metallica Master of Puppets emote
Leaks reveal we could be getting a Metallica Fortnite concert
Ali Rees
Key art for Like a Dragon: Yakuza. Kazuma Kiryu is facing away from the camera to show the huge dragon tattoo on his back.
Amazon to launch Like a Dragon: Yakuza original series this year
Ali Rees
The hero of Just Cause holsters a bazooka as he watches a tremendous explosion it caused in the over-the-top action adventure by Avalanche Studios
Just Cause maker announces layoffs, closes two studios
Owen Good
PlayStation VR2 headset linked to PC
PlayStation VR2 players will be able to access PC games via adapter
Brian-Damien Morgan
South Hall, the Los Angeles Convention Center, where E3 was held until 2021
Here’s the schedule for this summer’s video game reveals and livestreams
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Several characters from Fortnite are performing the Metallica Master of Puppets emote
Gaming

Leaks reveal we could be getting a Metallica Fortnite concert
Ali Rees29 mins

Love it or hate it, there's no escaping the fact that Fortnite is a cultural powerhouse and its high-profile collaborations continue to cement that. Leaks have all but confirmed the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.