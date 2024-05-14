Amazon announces Tomb Raider show coming to Prime Video

If you loved the Prime Video Fallout adaptation which has taken the world by storm, you’re in luck – Amazon has announced a Tomb Raider series as part of its deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.

Amazon has managed to snag Phoebe Waller-Bridge to both write and produce the series who rose to fame with the likes of the award-winning Fleabag. More recently, Waller-Bridge contributed and starred in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny so she is no stranger to the relic plundering Croft games are known for.

This surprise reveal follows an initial announcement of a new Tomb Raider game developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Amazon Games. This new entry into the iconic video game series will be a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb Raider series.” Naturally, this means more action, more puzzles, and more classic Lara dialogue.

As for the correlation between the game and show, while there are little to no details on either out in the wild right now, Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games has stated that they are “separate stories about Lara Croft’s adventures”. This likely means that the show will be following a similar approach to the hit Fallout series by utilizing the rich world but not making a carbon copy of the game’s story.

As previously stated, information on either the game or series is certainly thin, so there is no release date, and we don’t expect on any time soon either. While game development usually takes longer than TV show production, it is only “currently in early development” thus meaning if there is any synergy between the two mediums, we could be a fair few years off.

To scratch that itch in the meantime, you can coincidentally claim Crystal Dynamics’ 2013 refresh of Tomb Raider completely free of charge via Prime Gaming. It is only available until June 5th and it’s the Game of the Year Edition too, so get it redeemed before it’s too late.