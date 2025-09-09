Alan Shearer and Peter Crouch team up to back Flutter’s Cash4Clubs

Football icons Alan Shearer and Peter Crouch have added their support to Flutter’s Cash4Clubs grants to local UK clubs.

The footballing legends are urging local sports clubs to take up Flutter’s Cash4Clubs grants. The last charitable initiative from the company offers the chance to take one of 250 £2,000 grants, having already provided £7 million to grassroots sports organizations since 2008.

The new campaign uses the sporting fame of both former players as the face of a new £500,000 fund to help local clubs survive and thrive. This comes as polls show that 43% of grassroots clubs are having to reduce or cancel services due to a lack of funds.

Applications for Cash4Clubs 2026 are now open! We’re proud to announce a £500,000 funding boost to support 250 grassroots sports clubs across the UK and Ireland. If your local team or community group could benefit from a £2,000 grant, now’s the time to apply. Whether you're… pic.twitter.com/NAxGYW661d — Flutter Entertainment (@FlutterEnt) September 8, 2025

“An additional £2,000 can make all the difference to local clubs,” said Paddy Power ambassador and former England and Liverpool striker, Crouch. “It can keep the lights on, keep facilities open and accessible and provide much-needed funds to invest in equipment or training volunteers.

“These clubs aren’t just about sport. They’re giving people a place to belong, to build confidence and stay active. It’s why Cash4Clubs is so important, and I would urge people to apply.”

With the cost of living on the rise across the UK, sports clubs report that rising day-to-day costs, insurance bills, and a difficulty in finding staff and other volunteers are making daily operations a challenge. Almost a quarter of clubs polled worry that they will be financially unsustainable within a year.

“Throughout my career, on and off the field, I’ve witnessed the incredible power of sport to transform lives.” said Betfair ambassador, Shearer. “Local grassroots clubs and organisations aren’t nice to have; they are essential community assets. These grants can provide a vital helping hand and the impact, particularly in deprived areas, can be profound.”

Cash4Clubs progress so far

In 2025 so far, almost 32,000 people from 200 different clubs have already benefited from the fund. That includes the Swindon Storm American Football Club, the Sunderland Deaf Darts Society, and Wigan-based Parkinson’s Ninja, which combines taekwondo, rock-steady boxing and mixed martial arts to help participants tackle Parkinson’s disease.

“The grants from Cash4Clubs have allowed us to expand our offering to meet this need, including fulfilling the cost of additional coaching fees as well as maintaining the existing classes,” said Paul Williams from Parkinson’s Ninja. “As such, we can continue helping people with Parkinson’s by giving them the physical and social activity they vitally need.”

Community sports and activity clubs have until December 8 to apply for a Cash4Clubs grant, with this year’s application callout putting a particular emphasis on clubs that want to increase participation in sport in their local community.

“Grassroots sports clubs are the beating heart of communities, but rising costs mean too many are now fighting to survive,” added Flutter UKI chief executive Kevin Harrington.

“That’s why we’ve committed £500,000 through our Cash4Clubs programme this year: to give local organisations the support they need to keep doors open, inspire participation and provide opportunities for adults to stay active and engaged with sports and all of the additional benefits that brings with it.”

Featured image: Flutter