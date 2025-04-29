Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Flutter employees set to smash $503k charity target across UK and Ireland

Flutter employees set to smash $503k charity target across UK and Ireland

Flutter employees set to smash $503k charity target across UK and Ireland. Flutter colleagues remain on course to raise record-breaking funds for local charities in 2025

Flutter Entertainment employees are said to be on track to raise record-breaking funds, aiming to surpass £375,000 ($502,941) for two charities chosen by colleagues in their UK and Irish offices.

In the UK, teams from Sky Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power, Betfair, tombola and PokerStars, who are all owned by Flutter, picked Pancreatic Cancer UK as Flutter’s Charity of the Year for 2025.

According to a press statement, the memory of James Blackburn, a much-loved colleague from Sky Betting & Gaming, is a huge part of the fundraising drive. James passed away in September 2023 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier that year. This year, colleagues say they are determined to smash the £375,000 they raised in 2024 for their previous charity partner, Cure Leukaemia.

In Dublin, Flutter colleagues have chosen to support the National Maternity Hospital Foundation. The Foundation, set up in 2012, depends completely on the generosity of individuals, communities, companies and trusts to fund research, innovation and world-class care for women and newborns at The National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street.

Flutter employees in Ireland have reportedly already raised €700,000 ($797,403) over the last two years, supporting BUMBLEance, the Children’s Ambulance Service of Ireland, and most recently, Spinal Injuries Ireland.

In March, Flutter also donated £25,000 ($33,527) to the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, the charity arm of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team, to help keep important community sports programs running for people living with dementia and Parkinson’s.

Flutter ‘really proud’ of charity work

Steve Birch, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Betting & Gaming, tombola and Trading, said: “We were overwhelmed by the number of nominations for Pancreatic Cancer UK, and continue to be inspired by the passion colleagues have shown in their efforts to raise awareness and support this charity.

“It is clear this year-long partnership will continue to hold a special place in our hearts as we remember those touched by this brutal disease every step of the way.”

Kevin Harrington, Flutter’s Chief Executive for the UK & Ireland, explained why colleagues in the Dublin offices were so passionate about choosing the National Maternity Hospital Foundation.

He said: “Many Flutter employees have a personal connection to The National Maternity Hospital – whether they were born there themselves, have had a baby there, or know someone who has received care at The National Maternity Hospital, so raising funds for its Foundation is a cause close to everyone’s hearts.”

“We have almost over 1,500 people working out of our Dublin office and their motivation to engage with the regular fundraising efforts for this Foundation is something I’m really proud to witness personally, and it’s something I hope our colleagues take huge pride in too.”

Featured image: Flutter Entertainment

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show. Promo image of Playtech and Hard Rock Bet's new live trivia show.
Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show
Suswati Basu
Penn claims it offered HG Vora solutions as proxy fight intensifies ahead of June vote. Logos of Penn Entertainment and HG Vora on crumpled paper background and crack in between.
Penn claims it offered HG Vora solutions as proxy fight intensifies ahead of June vote
Suswati Basu
Jersey City
Second court ruling goes in Kalshi’s favor in ongoing lawsuit
Rachael Davies
Oklahoma City
Bid to legalise sports betting in Oklahoma takes another step forward
Rachael Davies
BetMGM reports strong Q1 results thanks to sports betting and iGaming growth
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show. Promo image of Playtech and Hard Rock Bet's new live trivia show.
Gambling

Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show
Suswati Basu40 minutes

Playtech and Hard Rock Digital have introduced what they call New Jersey’s first-ever dedicated trivia experience on the popular Hard Rock Bet online casino platform. As a result, Hard Rock...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.