Flutter employees set to smash $503k charity target across UK and Ireland

Flutter Entertainment employees are said to be on track to raise record-breaking funds, aiming to surpass £375,000 ($502,941) for two charities chosen by colleagues in their UK and Irish offices.

In the UK, teams from Sky Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power, Betfair, tombola and PokerStars, who are all owned by Flutter, picked Pancreatic Cancer UK as Flutter’s Charity of the Year for 2025.

According to a press statement, the memory of James Blackburn, a much-loved colleague from Sky Betting & Gaming, is a huge part of the fundraising drive. James passed away in September 2023 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier that year. This year, colleagues say they are determined to smash the £375,000 they raised in 2024 for their previous charity partner, Cure Leukaemia.

In Dublin, Flutter colleagues have chosen to support the National Maternity Hospital Foundation. The Foundation, set up in 2012, depends completely on the generosity of individuals, communities, companies and trusts to fund research, innovation and world-class care for women and newborns at The National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street.

Flutter employees in Ireland have reportedly already raised €700,000 ($797,403) over the last two years, supporting BUMBLEance, the Children’s Ambulance Service of Ireland, and most recently, Spinal Injuries Ireland.

In March, Flutter also donated £25,000 ($33,527) to the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, the charity arm of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team, to help keep important community sports programs running for people living with dementia and Parkinson’s.

🤝We’re extremely grateful to announce that Flutter UK & Ireland have donated £25,000 to our charity, ensuring our vital community health programmes continue supporting those living with dementia, Parkinson’s & Rheumatoid Arthritis. 📰Read the full story👉https://t.co/nzaTjhJlef pic.twitter.com/hh1rcvX4Mh — Leeds Rhinos Foundation (@RugbyLeeds) March 31, 2025

Flutter ‘really proud’ of charity work

Steve Birch, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Betting & Gaming, tombola and Trading, said: “We were overwhelmed by the number of nominations for Pancreatic Cancer UK, and continue to be inspired by the passion colleagues have shown in their efforts to raise awareness and support this charity.

“It is clear this year-long partnership will continue to hold a special place in our hearts as we remember those touched by this brutal disease every step of the way.”

Kevin Harrington, Flutter’s Chief Executive for the UK & Ireland, explained why colleagues in the Dublin offices were so passionate about choosing the National Maternity Hospital Foundation.

He said: “Many Flutter employees have a personal connection to The National Maternity Hospital – whether they were born there themselves, have had a baby there, or know someone who has received care at The National Maternity Hospital, so raising funds for its Foundation is a cause close to everyone’s hearts.”

“We have almost over 1,500 people working out of our Dublin office and their motivation to engage with the regular fundraising efforts for this Foundation is something I’m really proud to witness personally, and it’s something I hope our colleagues take huge pride in too.”

Featured image: Flutter Entertainment