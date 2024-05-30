Languagesx
Activision wins $14.5 million lawsuit against cheat maker EngineOwning

Activision wins $14.5 million lawsuit against cheat maker EngineOwning

Promotional Activision first-person shooter image
Call of Duty publisher Activision has won a $14.5 million civil lawsuit judgment in the United States against EngineOwning, a maker of cheat software.

Germany-based EngineOwning has openly admitted to developing and promoting cheat software that manipulates the game mechanics in the Call of Duty series published by Activision Blizzard. The cheat developers dispute the final judgment, calling it “bogus.”

The legal battle between Activision and EngineOwning began in 2022 when Activision filed a complaint that specifically targeted EngineOwning and asked a judge to stop its operations:

“Activision is the owner and publisher of the Call of Duty series of video games (the “COD Games”). By this lawsuit, Activision seeks to stop unlawful conduct by an organization that is distributing and selling for profit numerous malicious software products designed to enable members of the public to gain unfair competitive advantages (i.e., to cheat) in the COD Games. These ongoing activities damage Activision’s games, its overall business, and the experience of the COD player community.”

EngineOwning, nor any of its representatives, appeared in court to defend the case, resulting in a summary judgment. The default judgment in this case awarded Activision $14,465,000 and attorney’s fees of $292,912, though it is up to Activision and its lawyers to actually collect those sums. Judge Michael Fitzgerald of U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued a permanent injuction on EngineOwning, also declaring the Internet domain it operates is now the property of Activision.

“The Court is therefore satisfied that a permanent injunction should be issued to enjoin Defendants’ unlawful conduct and to transfer EO’s domain to Plaintiff,” Fitzgerald wrote in his judgment.

Call of Duty cheat maker remains defiant

EngineOwning released a statement in response to the court’s decision, saying it intends to keep making cheat software and refutes the “bogus claim” Activision brough.

There has been a lot of false claims regarding the lawsuit against EngineOwning. All the guys targeted in the lawsuit are inactive and have been for a long time. The project was handed over to a new owner years ago. Now Activision is trying to claim our engineowning.to domain. We have created backup domains (listed below) and kindly ask you to bookmark them. We hope and think that our domain registrar will not defer to this bogus claim, that would not have been approved by any clearheaded judge with even basic democratic values in a proper jurisdiction.”

It remains to be seen if Activision can collect the $14.5 million owed to the company and what the cryptic statement might mean for the future of the cheat software.

Otherwise, it has been a busy month for Activision, which has ramped up anticipation for the next installment of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. More details on the shooter set in the Middle East will be revealed after the Xbox Games Showcase next month.

Image: Activision.

Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

