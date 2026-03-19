Home Australia blocks more illegal gambling sites amid expanding enforcement crackdown

Australia blocks more illegal gambling sites amid expanding enforcement crackdown

Man using smartphone at home checking online services on mobile device, concept of digital activity and internet usage. ACMA intensifies fight against illegal online gambling

Australia’s communications watchdog has stepped up its push against illegal online gambling, ordering local internet providers to block another batch of offshore websites targeting Australian users.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said it took action after investigations found the sites were breaching the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The latest group includes C***spin, Frumzi, Great Win, MyStake, Oh My Spins, RetroBet, The Dog House 2 Slot, and Viperwin.

Officials say the sites were identified through a mix of public complaints and the regulator’s own monitoring. Investigators concluded the platforms were offering prohibited gambling services without holding the licenses required to legally operate in Australia.

Website blocking has been a central enforcement tool since 2019. According to the regulator, cutting off access has reduced traffic to illegal operators and, in some cases, pushed them out of the Australian market altogether.

Ongoing ACMA enforcement targets illegal online gambling operators

Since the blocking program began, hundreds of illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been restricted. Many of these operators are based overseas, which limits the regulator’s ability to take direct legal action. Blocking access through domestic internet providers has become a practical way to disrupt their reach.

Recent actions have included blocking additional groups of illegal gambling sites and taking regulatory action against licensed operators that fail to meet compliance standards. In separate cases, ACMA has penalized multiple betting firms for failing to properly implement BetStop, the national self-exclusion system, and found several wagering providers in breach of rules designed to protect vulnerable users.

The authority continues to urge Australians to report suspicious gambling services and maintains a public register of blocked websites so users can verify whether a platform has been flagged.

Regulators warn that illegal gambling sites often lack even basic consumer protections. Unlike licensed providers, they may not safeguard customer funds, enforce responsible gambling measures, or offer any meaningful dispute resolution process.

ACMA has stated that only properly licensed operators are allowed to offer certain gambling services in Australia, and even those must follow strict rules around how services are delivered and promoted.

Officials say enforcement is part of a strategy aimed at protecting consumers while upholding national gambling laws. The agency also works with international counterparts and other domestic regulators to track and disrupt illegal operators.

While authorities acknowledge that blocking websites does not eliminate the problem entirely, they argue it raises awareness and makes it harder for unlawful services to reach Australian users. The regulator says it will continue monitoring the sector and take further action as new threats emerge.

Featured image: Canva

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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