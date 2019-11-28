Top 25 Holiday Gifts for the Techie in Your Life

We all have at least one techie in our life who loves gadgets. Thanks to all those innovative minds out there, the number of intriguing tech products is always increasing.

Just in time for the holidays, we’ve put together a list for all the different, gotta have it all (that’s me) techies in your life. Our product review team has been working overtime to get this list to you. Here are some of our teams favorite tech products, now available.

1. Rachio 3 Smart Yard Sprinkler System

This gadget is for the home techie who loves connected devices plus likes to conserve natural resources like water. The water-wise Rachio 3 connects through a dual-band WiFi connection or a single-band router to cover eight to 16 zones within your yard. It comes with the Rachio app to control the system from a mobile device so you can turn it on or off when away from home as well as change the watering schedule.

Places to buy: Rachio website, Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, and Home Depot

2. Canvia Digital Wall Art

If you know someone who loves art and gadgets, this cool digital display is the best tech gift for them. The Canvia digital wall display uses proprietary image processing and built-in sensors to adjust the display based on lighting in the room and the type of picture being displayed.

You can choose from thousands of paintings, photographs, and illustrations as well as curated collections designed by theme. An app lets you change the display on a specific schedule. Plus, you can choose from four frame styles to match your recipient’s home or office decor.

Places to buy: Canvia website

3. Neato Botvac D7 Vacuum

It might seem that a vacuum wouldn’t make for an ideal holiday gift, but this is one is a robotic vacuum that gets the work done and offers some incredible gadgetry. The Neato Botvac D7 can cover all floor types: carpet, tile, wood, and laminate. New features for this latest model includes better filtration, suction, and navigation as well as WiFi, advanced mapping capability, and a much longer charge (up to two hours).

Places to buy: Neato website, Amazon, Wellbots, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Walmart

4. HOBOT LEGEE Robotic Mop and Vacuum

One more vacuum, and then we’ll move on to gadgets that don’t involve housework. This robotic vacuum also made our holiday tech list because it is a true marvel of innovation. While the HOBOT LEGEE only handles carpet-free floors, that’s because it can vacuum and mop surfaces like tile and marble with ease.

I loved this vac for its thorough four-stage cleaning technology that includes vacuuming, dry mopping, spray watering, and wet mopping. Plus, the robotic vacuum features navigation technology with lasers, a gyro, an e-compass, an encoder, and position estimation capability not to mention a laser cliff sensor so it won’t fall down the stairs.

Places to buy: HOBOT website

5. TECBOSS 3D Pen

Fun for kids of all ages who are fascinated with creating things and using cool technology to do it, a 3D Pen like this one from TecBoss is a holiday must-have. It features an LED Display, USB charging, eight-speed printing, and temperature control.

This pen is easy to work with and only takes minutes to set up and start using. The 3D pen has two filament modes and two power functions to choose from. While it comes with some filament and stencils, we recommend buying additional filament and a mat for working with the 3D pen.

Places to buy: Amazon

6. Drake® 1G WASHLET®+ S550e Two-Piece Toilet – 1.0 GPF & 0.8 GPF – 10″ Rough-In

You might be wondering how a toilet would make it to a tech gadget holiday gift list. Let’s flush those doubts by telling you about its cutting-edge technology. This environmentally-friendly toilet features a WASHLET and toilet with the DYNAMAX TORNADO FLUSH® system for high-efficiency.

It also features CEFIONTECT®, a ceramic glaze that has been designed to stop debris and mold from sticking to ceramic surfaces.

The most avid techies around here asked for this toilet for the holiday. I couldn’t resist myself — I called them the toilet-techies. After trying one of theirs, I’m now proud to join them.

The toilet has dual-flush operation to save even more water as well as front and rear warm water cleansing with adjustable temperature and pressure control, auto open and close lid, warm air dryer, heated seat with temperature control, and even a night light.

Places to buy: Home Depot, Amazon, Faucet.com, and Build.com

7. SEGA Genesis Mini

Help the techie in your life possibly relive their childhood with a miniature version of the original SEGA Genesis gaming console. They will wax nostalgic over this gaming system that comes loaded with 42 games. The plug and play system means immediate fun as soon as they get it out fo the box. All the cables and adapters you need are included in the box.

Places to buy: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target

8. Timeqube

This color-coded timer is a unique gift to get the entrepreneur or solopreneur in your life. Timeqube only uses color to make you aware of time so you can keep meetings on track or manage your own productivity. It has so many time management applications that it also makes a great gift for a techie who wants to use it outside the work environment.

Places to buy: Timeqube website

9. Poly Studio USB Video Bar

This tech device is another thoughtful gift for the entrepreneur in your life. Poly Studio features best-in-class audio and video as part of an easy-to-use USB video bar. Made to work in spaces like huddle rooms, it is a plug and play system that is easy to set-up and use with cloud-based conferencing systems like Zoom, GoToMeeting, and many more.

Places to buy: Polycom website

10. Theragun Massager

Anyone you know who sits way too much or is hunched over their computer all day needs this tech device. Or, if you know someone who trains hard at the gym or is an athlete, then this is also for them. Theragun is a revolutionary massaging device that treats all parts of your body most in need of the therapeutic touch of massage techniques. This is one of those gifts that you fully mean to give to someone else but will most likely keep or have to figure out how to buy two of them.

Places to buy: Theragun website, Amazon, Walmart, and BestBuy

11. Skyroam Solis X WiFi SmartSpot

Give your techie this personal hotspot device that works in over 130 countries so they can never have to suffer without WiFi. You can use the Solis X with 10 devices at a time, providing charging capability. Other features include a remote camera and virtual assistant capability. Since it’s small enough to fit in your budget, the Solis X makes a wonderful traveling companion for all your devices.

Places to buy: Skyroam website, Walmart, and Amazon

12. ScreenKlean

Every techie has numerous screens in their lives but most likely never finds the time to clean those screens. That’s why ScreenKlean is the perfect gift. This gadget gets fingerprints and facial oils off of devices like iPads, tablets, e-books and larger touch screens. The ScreenKlean is portable so you clean on the go!

Places to buy: CarbonKlean website

13. Quiet Buds

We are surrounded by noise so it’s good to find a device that silences the environment around us. That’s why your techie friend or colleague might enjoy these Quiet Buds designed to cancel all the sound for better focus and peace and even more restful sleep. What’s unique about these noise-canceling earbuds is that there are three cores that come with the buds. Each core addresses a different level of sound so you can use them effectively in different situations — commute, concert, and ocean quiet.

Places to buy: Quiet Buds website

14. GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera

GoPro cameras have long been a favorite tech gadget. The company continues to innovate with new products like the HERO8, which provides smooth time-lapse videos thanks to its HyperSmooth stabilization technology. Features also include optional media mod for advanced customization, including options for lighting and audio. Look for special holiday bundles that add accessories and memory capability.

Places to buy: GoPro website, Amazon, and BestBuy

15. Oculus Quest All-in-one VR Gaming Headset

The gamer in your life will be enthralled by this immersive experience created by VR leader, Oculus. The Oculus Quest All-in-One VR System comes with a wireless headset and controllers. You don’t even need to connect it to a PC because the 64GB or 128GB of storage holds many digital game titles. It uses Insight tracking technology for instant, accurate response to movements.

For the techies and Star Wars fans, the Oculus website also has a special offer called the Vader Immortal Oculus Quest Bundle. You can get all three Episodes of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series and Lightsaber Dojos when you buy Oculus Quest. This offer is good through the end of January.

Places to buy: Oculus website, Target, BestBuy, Walmart and Amazon

16. Roku Ultra Streaming Device

The techie binge watcher will appreciate this streaming upgrade. Roku’s Ultra is the go-to streaming device for intuitive UI, processing speed, ease of use, voice remote, and private listening. It also expands the range of content available to users, including easily streaming 4K/HDR content across all types of channels. This Roku is the best way to cut the cord to cable or any other over-priced service.

Places to buy: Roku website, Amazon, and BestBuy

17. Logitech Circle 2 Security Camera

The Logitech Circle 2 is the best gift idea for the techie who also wants to protect their home. This is an indoor/outdoor security camera that monitors areas like a room, a front door, patio, or yard. The security camera connects to a smartphone for easy monitoring when away from home. Adding this camera is one way to avoid having to invest in an entire security system because its portability and value-added price make it an easy investment.

Places to buy: Logitech website, Amazon, and Crutchfield.com

19. FlexSafe Portable Safe

You may not have to be a complete techie to love this portable safe. It’s perfect for the person who travels for work or pleasure. The FlexSafe holds things like your wallet, keys, and other valuables so you can feel secure when you are at the beach, pool, or a hotel. It simply locks to a chair, pole, or anything nearby to secure it in place. The portable see is light-weight and fits easily into luggage. It has RFID blocking fabric, a water-resistant design, and reprogrammable three-digit combination lock.

Places to buy: FlexSafe website and Amazon

20. SmartView HDTV Antenna

To help the techie in your life completely cut the cord, give them this HDTV antenna that lets them get high-definition television without paying for cable or satellite. With the SmartView HDTV antenna, your techie will get more than 60 television channels. It’s easy to set-up and helps you avoid any of those common outages that happen with cable or satellite.

Places to buy: SmartView website and Amazon

21. Fire TV Blaster

Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster is a small device that lets the user put their voice to work to control various things in the home. It works with Fire TV and Echo devices to voice control all types of compatible televisions, sound bars, satellite and cable boxes, and receivers from companies like Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, Comcast, DISH, and DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, and more. Your techie will love the control they have to switch inputs and control power, volume, and playback just with their voice.

Places to buy: Amazon

22. Muama Enance Smart Translator

Get the ability to speak and understand order 40 languages without having to take the courses to do so thanks to this smart translator device known as the Muama Enhance. This portable device (fits in your hand and smaller than most smartphones) works well for work and pleasure travelers or even for anyone hosting exchange student from around the world.

Places to buy: Enence website

23. Dodow Sleep Device

If sleep escapes the tech lover in your life, consider these high-tech device that improves sleep performance, including length and quality of slumber. It’s a natural way to retrain your brain through light and breathing techniques to help stop insomnia for good. The team behind the Dodow device were once insomniacs who decided they could figure out how to use technology to solve this common issue, and they’ve done it with this compact solution.

Places to buy: Dodow website and Amazon

24. KeySmart Pro

KeySmart is way to help reduce the number of keys your techie carries into one multifunctional tool that fits your car key fob as well. You can customize it and keep track of your keys. The rechargeable KeySmart Pro will help the user locate keys and phone thanks to the Tile integration. In fact, it will make missing keys and phone ring even when the phone is one silent. It will also organize up to 10 keys.

Places to buy: KeySmart website, Target, Walmart, eBay, and Amazon

25. The PhotoStick Mobile

No one wants to lose all the photos on their smartphone if the phone gets damaged or stolen, and not everyone has backed up those pictures on another device. Get them the PhotoStick mobile, which plugs directly into their smartphone to capture all those memories. Rather than spending hours transferring them over, this device does it in just a few minutes, helping organize and manage all those special pictures.

Places to buy: PhotoStick website, Target, and Amazon