HOBOT LEGEE Robotic Mop and Vacuum

There are so many robotic vacuums available now with a range of features and prices. However, there are only a few that can vacuum and mop. One of these is the HOBOT LEGEE-669 Vacuum-Mop Robot. Recently, I bought one (at a cost of $550) to see how it would do in my home. Here’s my review of this combination vacuum and mop.

Made For Certain Floors

This mop is only made for non-carpeted flooring. That includes hardwoods, tile, marble, glass, and laminates. It handles both the vacuuming and mopping for you. Therefore, it doesn’t work on any carpeted areas.

What Makes the HOBOT-LEGEE Different?

I have tried one other robotic vacuum-mp previously. While it did alright in terms of vacuuming, it tended to push the dirt around when mopping rather than giving the floors a polished clean look.

The HOBOT is more effective at cleaning both in terms of other robotic vacuum-mops and traditional methods of vacuuming and mopping. Even better is that I didn’t have to do the work.

One of the reasons why the HOBOT has such a better cleaning process is that instead of a mopping pad that drags along under the vacuum, it has a mechanism that lets the pads move up and down.

This creates a real scrubbing motion to break and sweep and mop up all the dirt. Also, it has a multi-step cleaning process that other robotic vacuum-mops do use. This process delivers more thorough cleaning.

Incredible Floor-Cleaning Technology

The four-stage cleaning technology includes vacuuming, dry mopping, spray watering, and wet mopping. Then, it uses smart navigation technology that incorporates lasers, a gyro, an e-compass, an encoder, and position estimation capability. The laser cliff sensor lets you use it upstairs without worrying that it will fall down the stairs.

The vacuum also uses two types of filters, including a screen filter and HEPA filter. It also features a wiping speed of ten times per second, caterpillar design for no slipping, and an automatic return to the charging station.

The technology removes ash, dust, hair, footprints, crumbs, nails, and even coffee and tea stains. The screen filter goes to work first to remove fine dust and hair while the front cleaning wipes up any leftover dust. Then, the vacuum sprays micro drops of water to dissolve stains on the floor. This is followed by a cleaning cloth that absorbs the moisture. The cloth also polishes the floor.