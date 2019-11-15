HOBOT LEGEE Robotic Mop and Vacuum

There are so many robotic vacuums available now with a range of features and prices. However, there are only a few that can vacuum and mop. One of these is the HOBOT LEGEE-669 Vacuum-Mop Robot. Recently, I bought one (at a cost of $550) to see how it would do in my home. Here’s my review of this combination vacuum and mop.
Made For Certain Floors
This mop is only made for non-carpeted flooring. That includes hardwoods, tile, marble, glass, and laminates. It handles both the vacuuming and mopping for you. Therefore, it doesn’t work on any carpeted areas.
What Makes the HOBOT-LEGEE Different?
I have tried one other robotic vacuum-mp previously. While it did alright in terms of vacuuming, it tended to push the dirt around when mopping rather than giving the floors a polished clean look.
The HOBOT is more effective at cleaning both in terms of other robotic vacuum-mops and traditional methods of vacuuming and mopping. Even better is that I didn’t have to do the work.
One of the reasons why the HOBOT has such a better cleaning process is that instead of a mopping pad that drags along under the vacuum, it has a mechanism that lets the pads move up and down.
This creates a real scrubbing motion to break and sweep and mop up all the dirt. Also, it has a multi-step cleaning process that other robotic vacuum-mops do use. This process delivers more thorough cleaning.
Incredible Floor-Cleaning Technology
The four-stage cleaning technology includes vacuuming, dry mopping, spray watering, and wet mopping. Then, it uses smart navigation technology that incorporates lasers, a gyro, an e-compass, an encoder, and position estimation capability. The laser cliff sensor lets you use it upstairs without worrying that it will fall down the stairs.
The vacuum also uses two types of filters, including a screen filter and HEPA filter. It also features a wiping speed of ten times per second, caterpillar design for no slipping, and an automatic return to the charging station.
The technology removes ash, dust, hair, footprints, crumbs, nails, and even coffee and tea stains. The screen filter goes to work first to remove fine dust and hair while the front cleaning wipes up any leftover dust. Then, the vacuum sprays micro drops of water to dissolve stains on the floor. This is followed by a cleaning cloth that absorbs the moisture. The cloth also polishes the floor.
What’s in the Box?
The HOBOT LEGEE-669 comes with all the tools and extras that you need to get started and continue using for a while before needing to reorder anything. In the box, you’ll find two pads to scrub the floor plus two extra sets.
The box also contains four side brushes, two extra filters, spray nozzles, a plastic water bottle, charger and charging cord, remote with batteries, and a printed manual.
What I Like
While I like gadgets, I don’t enjoy any kind of complicated set-up process. Fortunately, the HOBOT LEGEE has minimal setup. The cleaning pads were already attached, so all I had to do was pop the side brush on and plug it in for a few hours of charging.
After that, it was just a matter of adding water with the help of the water bottle that was included.
I like that the vacuum is smart and remembers where it’s been before, improving its cleaning area as it learns my house. The sensors seemed to catch on faster than other robotic vacuums.
Other good things about this robot vacuum include the ease of use. There is no complicated smartphone device. Instead, everyone in the family figured out the remote control in a minute or two.
Also, the vacuum can clean up to 1,600 square feet in just over an hour without needing to be recharged. It uses minimal amounts of water compared to regular mopping or other mopping devices plus it has a power switch that saves energy when it’s not in use.
The Downside
The only disadvantage I found was that it is a bit expensive despite how well it worked, perhaps putting it out of reach for some consumers. However, there are online coupons out there between $20 and $50 off.
You can also opt to add a two- or three- year warranty to protect your investment in case anything goes wrong. At $60 or $80, this might be worth considering.
Overall Thoughts
The HOBOT LEGEE-669 does an excellent job of vacuuming and mopping. All the work is done by the HOBOT LEGEE. It’s easy to set-up, use, and maintain. The box is filled with extras.
Even with the higher price tag, it may be worth making the investment since it does such a good job of giving you clean floors with every use while minimizing water and energy use.