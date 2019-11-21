Canvia Digital Art Turns Home and Office Walls into a Gallery

Decorating your home or office walls doesn’t have to be so difficult if you opt for a digital display that forever changes what you see. That’s what drew me to Canvia, a company that offers digital art frames that turns your walls into a gallery. I decided to give them a try to see if it would improve the decor in my home.

About Canvia

Canvia is a startup company that began through a Crowdfunding campaign. The campaign built awareness and gathered the necessary funding to produce and sell the digital frames.

How Canvia Works

Canvia uses proprietary image processing and built-in sensors. This technology, known as ArtSense, then adapts the company’s curated art to your room’s ambient visual conditions and décor for the best view possible.

Canvia Digital Art Options

While other digital photo frames only allow you to upload pictures yourself, this digital art frame provides a way to select from a content library that houses thousands of artists and artwork across art history.

The free subscription plan gave me access to tons of old world and modern art. I decided to upgrade to the premium subscription because this gave me even more choices, including new artists as well as illustrators and photographers.

What’s Included

The digital art frame comes with an app that recommends images based on my surroundings and the art, photos, or illustrations I’ve already selected. It’s kind of like the Spotify of the art world.

Like the music app, Canvia also gives you curated playlists based on different themes like season, artist, art style, holidays, and culture. The playlists also allow you to match the art to your decor, including by color, mood, and design style.

What I Like

I was astounded by the level of detail in these digital art displays, including the color, texture, and brushstrokes. It felt like I had robbed an art museum and were proudly displaying the original piece of artwork.

Besides the variety, I liked the personalization and the ability to control and schedule the content. The app allows me to schedule changes to my art display so it can coincide with a specific event or when I’ll be home.

The control features also include the ability to explore the art by using an interactive zoom and repositioning tool. Plus, I can add captions. There is also the choice to add my own content, so I have added family photos as part of our gallery presentation.

Potential Improvements

It’s a pricey investment, so if I was to change anything, I’d like to pay less, of course. Don’t get me wrong, this product offers an incredible value compared to buying different pieces of art. Also, it’s an incredible deal to get an ever-changing visual display. However, the price is between $549 for the wood grain or cherry frame and $564 for the white or black frame.

Where to Buy

The Canvia digital art frame is only available from the company’s website. Check for coupon codes online or through the Canvia website. Canvia regularly features special promotions that often yield an average of $100 off the regular price. They offer free shipping in the U.S. and include one year of access to the premium library, which is valued at $120.

Overall Thoughts

The Canvia digital art frame is a must-have for art lovers. The incredible technology offers a way to turn your home or office into the museum that features the incredible masterpieces of the world that you couldn’t otherwise afford. It’s also a great way to decorate your home albeit even if it’s just one wall. It’s sure to become the talk of the dinner party or other social event.