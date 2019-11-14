How FlightHub and JustFly Save Customers Millions of Dollars Every Year

Ten thousand people book with FlightHub and JustFly every day. That’s over 3 million flights a year and growing strong. Stats show that many of these are repeat customers who keep coming back for more of what they have to offer — affordable flights, flexible itineraries, and excellent service. All of the amenities equate to millions of dollars in total savings per year for the end consumers. The savings outweigh other online travel agencies and help the customers stay on or below their budget when they travel.

How do FlightHub and JustFly do this?

FlightHub and JustFly use AI to mix and match flights to source the best itineraries and pricing for their clients. The results are more affordable airfare and convenient routes from start to finish. This is at the core of their value proposition and it’s what empowers them to be able to deliver the lowest prices possible from any airline, or combination of airlines, in no time.

There are now so many ways to get access to flights and fares that it can be mind-boggling, and customers are always questioning whether they’re getting the fairest price. To make matters worse, different airlines are available in different markets, and fares are also highly localized, so prices can also vary depending on where tickets are being purchased from.

FlightHub and JustFly’s unique use of AI makes it all predictive.

No other online travel agency offers this many options, and nobody else can search this many flights, this quickly. FlightHub and JustFly offer the broadest and deepest range of search, in the least amount of time, to find the best possible prices.

FlightHub and JustFly can provide countless options for getting passengers where they need to go. Their proprietary technology allows them to view many options in parallel – that’s why they’re able to mix and match, delivering the best possible itinerary at the most affordable price.

“We can take a flight from one airline, and a return flight from another, and combine them, if that happens to be the most convenient option for the customer. No one else can offer that to their customers,” says COO Chris Cave.

When you add more variables, that’s when the benefits of FlightHub and JustFly’s approach really start to kick in. For example, as soon as you have two stopovers, the combinations become almost infinite. Let’s say you have an international itinerary and are going from Montreal to Johannesburg. The number of possible combinations becomes a huge computer science problem. So, it’s necessary to be predictive. That’s where AI comes in.

Flighthub and JustFly also take into consideration historical indicators regarding which flights to consider as possibilities to show their customers. They know that some airlines are more competitive than others, they know the schedules, and they’re able to process all this in nanoseconds to come up with a set of results that ascertain which options are going to produce the cheapest fares.

“This set of results might be in the hundreds, but we know that the top 5 results are the ones that are the most attractive, and the ones we’ll show the customer,” adds COO Chris Cave.

Great technology travels fast.

FlightHub and JustFly’s founders came from the tech world. Unlike most online travel agencies who came from travel and moved into the tech world, they were originally tech-focused entrepreneurs who moved into the travel space because they saw a wealth of opportunity to create change and streamline fairness for all.

“We’ve achieved a great degree of operational efficiency by leveraging technology. We’re a group of technology geeks. We’re tech guys who came into travel. Our approach was and still is: How do we automate this and make things super lean and efficient?” explains COO Chris Cave.

FlightHub and JustFly are tech and travel experts. Their tech backend can simplify everything. They truly and authentically are a travel-tech company. That’s their industry segment, and they’re the best at it.

How do FlightHub and JustFly sustain their business model? By using technology to automate all their back-office processing. Most travel companies have a lot of people in back-office processing, accounting, ticket fulfillment, etc. FlightHub and JustFly developed technology to lower its cost base. They are low-cost operators and they achieved that through technology automation, keeping their company lean, and keeping their overhead low – but NOT when it comes to service levels.

FlightHub and JustFly’s entire pricing team optimizes only for bringing the best price to the customer.

As COO Chris cave puts it: “Providing a consistent level of service is what it’s all about. We’re a one-stop-shop for anything you need. You can call us, and we’ll take care of it. That’s fundamental to our business model. Why do we have so many happy customers? It’s because we offer a cheaper process and cheaper rates. That’s how we save millions of dollars for millions of customers.”