igloohome smart padlock, easy to set up, hard to crack

There are a plethora of smart locks out there for doors. However, there are often specific items that might need more secure measures like a padlock. Currently, there are smart padlocks like the one from igloohome — a smart lock manufacturer with a portfolio of available smart lock products. The igloohome Smart Padlock is easy to set-up; hard to crack.

I used the padlock on various things I wanted to protect over the course of a few weeks. Here is my review of how I thought this smart lock performed.

The Smart Padlock

This smart padlock has a mobile app that gives you access to the lock so you can set a time duration or add recurring PIN codes or Bluetooth keys for anyone you want to have access to the smart padlock. You can also set a permanent code for you as the owner of that smart padlock. The app also keeps a log of everyone you have given access to or that had previous access.

The igloohome Smart Padlock works with a wide range of things where you would typically use a padlock to secure it. That might include bicycles, motorcycles, tool boxes, storage facilities and sheds, garages, and lockers just to name a few.

The Airbnb Connection

If you have one or more vacation properties that you manage through Airbnb, this smart padlock is also compatible with the Airbnb Connect service. Airbnb Connect automatically synchronizes your Airbnb properties to the igloohome Smart Padlock and generates the PIN codes. These codes only work during booking times and expire when the booking has been completed. That way, you don’t have to be physically present when each guest arrives.

Features and Technology

Here are all the cool things about the igloohome smart padlock:

Long Battery Power

The Smart Padlock has a reasonably powerful battery that works for up to one year. Fortunately, the lock will alert you when it needs a new battery. If a lock’s regular and back-up batteries are both dead — emergency contact points can jump-start the padlock by using an external battery.

Shackle Configuration

Features include a convertible shackle configuration — retained or removable shackle configurations — for greater versatility. You can also purchase an accessory known as an interchangeable shackle. The shackle configuration provides a way to ensure that you can use the smart padlock on more items like gates, garages, and doors that require more room for the padlock to work.

Remote Access

This waterproof smart padlock is set up for remote access and doesn’t require any accessories to enjoy this feature.

Access Level Control

You control the access to the smart padlock at all times, offering a new PIN any time you want or denying access at any point necessary. Also, users can get a PIN code through Facebook Messenger, SMS, WhatsApp, and other communication channels.

Bluetooth Key Option

If you don’t want to use a PIN code for access, you can use a Bluetooth key.

Access Log

The log shows you who has accessed the smart padlock throughout its history.

Security Alarm

If someone tries to tamper with the lock or hack the PIN code, the smart padlock locks them out after just a few attempts.

Offline Use

The smart padlock can still work offline because of how the PIN codes and Bluetooth keys are generated and stored on the system.

What I Like

Besides all the features and the convenience, I like that the smart padlock is easy to set up and use on so many things. Also, if I was to share access to the smart lock, the other user doesn’t have to download the app but instead just gets a PIN code transmission from me via text. The other impressive features include the real-time access log and bluetooth key option.

Where to Buy

You can buy the smart padlock from the igloohome website as well as online retailers like Amazon.

Overall Impressions

The igloohome smart padlock is so versatile, and I’ve been able to use it to secure so many items. If I had an Airbnb property, this smart padlock would be ideal. Right now, the startup company is struggling to keep up with orders and notes on their website that more will be available in June. Perhaps it’s because of all the tech and innovation awards the company has won not to mention the high value their products offer.