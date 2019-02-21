Boost the Availability of Point of Sale (POS) Machines in The Retail Industry

To thrive in today’s highly competitive business environment, multiple retail businesses have replaced traditional cash registers with state-of-the-art Point of Sale (POS) systems to cut back on manual counting, better manage their inventory and provide their customers with the best possible shopping experience.

Being at the heart of day-to-day retail functions, store managers need to keep these POS systems running at their full capacity to ensure uninterrupted business operations and customer satisfaction.

Let’s look at the significance and challenges of managing the POS devices in the rapidly changing retail environment and how solutions leveraging reboot to restore technology simplify this task:

Importance of a POS System in The Retail Industry

A POS system acts as a comprehensive solution to a multitude of issues that retailers face on the daily basis. Apart from facilitating faster and safe transactions, a POS machine automatically calculates and tracks changes in product pricing and update the inventory information simultaneously, thus greatly reducing the time and efforts spent in manual execution of these processes. These devices also keep count of the on-hand inventory which enables retailers to make more accurate purchase orders and avoid overstocking.

Point of Sale systems constantly capture data related to customer behavior, buying trends and inventory sales. This enables retailers to create more targeted marketing campaigns and loyalty programs for their valued customers so as to improve their in-store experience and increase profitability margins.

With the dramatic increase in the usage of POS machines in retail outlets, keeping them in an ever-available and reliable state has become the topmost concern of the IT managers. Even few minutes of downtime of a POS terminal can yield very costly repercussions for the retail organizations and affect their bottom line.

Challenges and Impact of POS Downtime On Retail Operations

POS machines are installed at different retail locations, which makes their monitoring and management quite difficult for the IT team. Even minor alterations made in system settings or unauthorized software downloads can cause crucial POS devices to become unresponsive or even crash down in between an active transaction session.

This can directly hit the sales at retail stores and lead to a long queue of dissatisfied customers who have to wait till the tech support personnel arrive at the site, run diagnostics and perform necessary repairs to get the damaged system back to an operable state.

Sudden failure of crucial a POS machine greatly affects the employee efficiency and productivity as they lose access to pertinent financial and operational data they need to keep the store operations going. It also shoots up the expenditure related to IT support and maintenance and can severely impact customer acquisition and retention rates at retail stores.

Considering how devastating POS downtime can be, there is an increasing need for an effective solution that can restore the POS system back to its peak functionality within the shortest time frame possible.

Reboot to restore software solutions ensure a high level of uptime for every POS terminal, allowing the retail businesses to get the most out of their sales opportunities and improve the in-store experience of customers.

How Reboot To Restore Software Simplifies the Management of POS Systems

Solutions based on reboot to restore technology have simple-yet-effective functionality- To revert any system to their optimal functionality on reboot. When deployed on POS devices, these solutions allow the system administrators to set up and lock-in the desired state, which is marked as the baseline for future use.

Once the baseline has been established, retail employees can freely access the POS devices as per their requirements. When the machines are restarted, the reboot to restore capabilities of the solution deletes all user-generated changes and inputs and quickly reloads the admin-defined baseline configuration. This results in the high availability and flawless functioning of every POS system that supports all in-store operations and helps retailers meet their sales goals.

Some of the proven and measurable benefits of using a reboot to restore software include the following:

Reliable POS Performance:

By permanently securing the admin-preferred configuration state and eliminating all user-induced changes like malicious software, cookies, modified files, configurational changes and similar system level inputs on reboot, these solutions help IT professionals maintain uniformity of configuration of every POS system that contributes to their 24/7 uptime and reliable performance.

Reduced IT Dependency:

One of the most coveted features of a reboot to restore software is its ease of execution, which empowers the retail staff to easily use it in the event of any major outage. All they need to do is to restart the malfunctioning POS devices to bring back their preserved functionality. This enables the retail employees to fix common system issues on their own without any tech intervention, which boosts their productivity and allows them to serve the customers with greater efficacy.

Seamless Retail Operations:

With reboot to restore software deployed on every POS terminal, it becomes easy for the store managers to ensure all critical endpoints are always up and running. This considerably improves their service availability and lead conversion rate, thus allowing them to stay ahead of the competition.

By enhancing the availability of every POS machine, reboot to restore solutions aid retailers to maximize sales and render a purchase experience which is consistent with the changing expectations of modern consumers.