Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Dell and Nvidia partner up to create ‘AI factories’ for companies

Dell and Nvidia partner up to create ‘AI factories’ for companies

Dell and Nvidia partner to create 'AI factories' for companies. A Dell laptop displaying a Nvidia logo on its screen, set against a backdrop of vibrant blue circuit board graphics, emphasizing technology and connectivity.
'We now have the ability to manufacture intelligence,' says Nvidia President Jensen Huang
tl;dr

  • Dell expands partnership with Nvidia, unveiling new servers, PCs, and services to bolster AI offerings.
  • New Dell AI Factory with Nvidia streamlines AI adoption, promising an 86% reduction in setup times.
  • Collaboration aims to manufacture intelligence with Nvidia's Blackwell chips, targeting faster deployment of AI tools.

Dell has announced an expansion of its partnership with Nvidia, alongside the release of new servers, PCs, and services to enhance the company’s AI offerings.

During the 2024 Dell Technologies World, CEOs Michael Dell and Jensen Huang unveiled an expanded partnership between Dell and Nvidia focused on what they refer to as “AI factories,” building upon their initial announcement in July 2023.

The new Dell AI Factory with Nvidia brings together both companies’ hardware and software to expedite businesses’ adoption of generative AI tools. This collaboration is designed to simplify and accelerate AI adoption, reportedly slashing setup times by 86 per cent.

The initiative will showcase products driven by Nvidia’s recently launched Blackwell chips. This includes the new Dell PowerEdge XE9680L server, which supports eight Nvidia Blackwell GPUs in a more compact design, and a new Dell Generative AI Solution for Digital Assistants, aimed at enabling quicker deployment of digital assistants.

Dell and Nvidia on manufacturing intelligence

“We now have the ability to manufacture intelligence,” Huang said during the on-stage conversation with Dell’s CEO. “The last Industrial Revolution was the manufacturing of software; previously, it was manufacturing electricity — now we are manufacturing intelligence.”

Huang described the partnership as the biggest go-to-market in AI computing in history, reiterating that “only Dell has the ability to build computer networking, storage, integrated with incredible software whether you want it to be air-cooled, liquid-cooled.”

Huang also pointed out the significant opportunities for companies like Dell and Nvidia in supplying the necessary hardware for an emerging AI-driven era.

He noted, “We have two things we need to do,” stating that the goals are to “modernize a trillion dollars worth of the world’s centers” and “build these AI factories for the rest of the hundred trillion-dollar industries.”

Dell highlighted the critical timing of their collaboration with Nvidia, stating, “Organizations are moving quickly to capture the AI opportunity, which is why our collaboration with NVIDIA is so important.” He added that the expansion of the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia continues their shared mission of easing the implementation of AI for organizations, hence propelling them into the next technological revolution.

As the demand for AI grows, Dell is strategically positioning itself as an essential partner in helping organizations navigate and adopt these new technologies, with substantial support from Nvidia.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Dell and Nvidia partner to create 'AI factories' for companies. A Dell laptop displaying a Nvidia logo on its screen, set against a backdrop of vibrant blue circuit board graphics, emphasizing technology and connectivity.
Dell and Nvidia partner up to create ‘AI factories’ for companies
Suswati Basu
cybersecurity operations
How AI is Used in Proactive Cybersecurity Operations
Brad Anderson
Top AI firms worldwide pledge safety measures at Seoul summit. AI safety in a futuristic control room setting.
Top AI firms worldwide pledge safety measures at Seoul summit
Suswati Basu
Slack faces backlash over user data used for AI and machine learning training. A person using a laptop with Slack open on the screen, while a hand points to a glowing "machine learning" icon on a digital interface in the background. The image highlights the controversy over Slack's use of customer data for AI and machine learning training.
Slack faces backlash over user data used for AI and machine learning training
Suswati Basu
Sunset over Taipei City in Taiwan
Taiwan’s new president wants to turn country from ‘silicon island’ to ‘AI island’
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Dell and Nvidia partner to create 'AI factories' for companies. A Dell laptop displaying a Nvidia logo on its screen, set against a backdrop of vibrant blue circuit board graphics, emphasizing technology and connectivity.
AI

Dell and Nvidia partner up to create 'AI factories' for companies
Suswati Basu7 seconds

Dell has announced an expansion of its partnership with Nvidia, alongside the release of new servers, PCs, and services to enhance the company’s AI offerings. During the 2024 Dell Technologies...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.