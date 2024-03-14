Subscribe
Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference
Nvidia is set to offer a peek at its new next-generation AI chip at the company’s annual developer conference on Monday (March 18).

Around 16,000 people are expected to attend the event, and chipmaker CEO Jensen Huang will unveil new flagship products.

In late February, Nvidia’s market value surpassed $2 trillion, positioning it just $400 billion short of overtaking Apple as the second-most valuable company on Wall Street, with Microsoft leading the pack.

Wall Street anticipates a rise of 81% in its revenue this year, reaching $110 billion, as businesses aggressively purchase its premium chips in large quantities to drive chatbots, image generators, and various AI systems.

Dell Technologies COO Jeff Clarke revealed the GPU earlier this month. Its new B100 chip is thought to be at the center of the event and is set to consume 1000 watts — an increase of 42% from its predecessor, the H100.

The supply of Nvidia’s existing AI chips has been unable to meet the overwhelming demand, resulting in developers enduring months-long waits to use AI-optimized computers available through cloud providers.

Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya expects the price of B100 products to be 10% to 30% higher than the popular H100 system, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Why is Nvidia’s stock falling?

Despite its success, the chip maker did see a 4.7% fall in its stock price in February, with claims that investors weren’t confident the company could sustain this level of growth in the short term.

“The biggest concern is the numbers have just gotten so big, so quickly, you just worry they can’t last,” Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon told Reuters. “The more new products they’ve got coming out at higher performance and higher prices, the more runway they have.”

The price of the stock is still at an all-time high, having climbed 1783% across the past five years.

However, the price drop was not limited to Nvidia. Rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was down 1.3% in premarket trading, and Intel was down 0.4% at the same time.

Featured image: Canva / DALL-E

