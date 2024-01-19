12 years on, Skyrim is still being updated

This week, as well as releasing a large patch for Starfield, Bethesda unexpectedly dropped a new update for Skyrim Special Edition. The Special Edition was released in 2016, five years after the game first came out, and is the ‘definitive’ edition, with all the DLCs included.

This new update focuses on ironing out issues that arose from the last update in December which added Steam Deck support and combined the Mods and Creations Club menus into a unified Creations Menu. There are a lot of bug fixes and a change to some controller functionality.

As well as the general bug fixes, there are some platform-specific changes and fixes. Epic Store users will now be able to see their Creation Credits properly; some PlayStation-specific issues such as menu flickering and crashes are fixed, Xbox users can now properly download certain Creations that were causing crashes, and even GOG users weren’t forgotten, with fixes to the Anniversary Upgrade being fixed.

Since the game’s release it has rarely dropped below 25,000 concurrent players, and that’s just on Steam. It is undoubtedly one of the most successful and beloved games of all time, and Bethesda’s dedication to it even after all this time is undoubtedly part of that.

When using a controller, the right analog stick is now exclusively bound to the description field. When using a controller “Search” is now bound to “A”, not Right Trigger.

Bug Fixes

Menu items no longer “bounce”.

Author names should no longer shift upon inspecting the details page.

Fixed issues requiring the user to select menu options twice when returning to the main menu.

Fixed issues with the Download Bar not rendering correctly.

Fixed an issue causing the order of screenshots to change between sessions.

Fixed an issue causing deleted Creations to appear in your Load Order.

Fixed an issue rearranging the Load Order when updating a Creation.

The correct warning message is now displayed when a Creation is downloaded without its dependencies.

Fixed issue preventing Creation downloads after an extended time browsing the menus.

Fixed issue causing large Creations to sometimes fail to download.

Restoring your Load Order will now properly enable disabled Creations.

The “Download All Creations” menu option will no longer deactivate previously installed Creations.

Canceling “Download All Creations” will no longer result in a crash when returning to the Main Menu.

Uploading and restoring Load Orders to and from Bethesda.net will no longer fail on large Load Orders.

The “Updated” category in the Channels List now shows Creations from your library with available updates, instead of showing “Latest” uploads.

Gallery images no longer change in size when browsing.

Resolved a crash that could occur after loading Anniversary Edition after linking a new account.

Fixed an issue that could cause the wrong Load Order to be uploaded.

Fixed flickering of arrows on the Banner on the initial load of the Creations Menu.

Categories are now sorted by “latest.”

File size now properly displays after updating a Creation.

Resolved an issue that could prompt a deletion confirmation when exiting the menus.

Resolved an issue that would show some Creations as owned even if unpurchased.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Epic Only

Resolved an issue preventing Creation Credits from displaying in the user’s account.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​PlayStation Only

Fixed a crash that could occur from repeatedly entering the in-game Creations screen.

Creation names should no longer flicker after downloading.

PS5: Fixed Crash when browsing the menu while it is loading.

PS5: “Delete all Creations” now works as intended.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Xbox Only

Fixed an issue that would kick the player to the Main Menu when attempting to download Survival Mode or Goldbrand.

The “Show Missing Content” box on the Search Menu after loading a save with missing Creations now works.

​​​​​​​GOG Specific

Fixed an issue preventing the Anniversary Upgrade prompt from working.

Fixed issue that could occur, resulting in the wrong saves being overwritten.

Localization fixes.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Resource Pack

Resolved unfilled alias on Carriage Quest.

Added “CalendarDay” script.

Modular jugs now have audio when dropped.