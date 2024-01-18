Major Starfield update gets a delay, but only a short one after a quick fix

Before the Holidays we reported that Starfield was due to get some major updates every six weeks or so. Bethesda’s end-of-year update said we could expect that to start in February but they would first be tested out in a beta branch on the Steam version of the game before being pushed to Xbox Live and other versions.

Yesterday was supposed to be the first day of the Steam beta updates, but a post on the Bethesda Game Studios X account stated, “We discovered an issue we want to address before releasing our update into the Steam Beta. We’re aiming to release it later this week but we’ll confirm the timing when we know for sure. Thanks for your patience!.”

This followed a post last week stating, “Next week, on January 17, we’ll be putting our biggest @StarfieldGame update yet into Steam Beta with over 100 fixes and improvements, with a planned release date for all players two weeks later.”

Further news followed a few hours later suggesting the issue has been resolved and that the update will be pushed out to Steam any time now. With the fix being so quick hopefully that means we may not even get a delay when it gets pushed through the main branch and other services besides Steam, meaning everybody gets to play the same version of the game sooner rather than later.

What does the Starfield update contain?

Bethesda says this first major update will include:

“This update contains a multitude of fixes to Quests. Eye of the Storm issues such as being unable to dock with the Legacy or data transfer not starting, and Temples not showing up in Into the Unknown, will no longer prevent Constellation from exploring the cosmos.

“Additionally, this update brings stability improvements and numerous graphic improvements ranging from additional widescreen support to improved textures, lighting, and shadows.

“Other fixes and improvements include sun disk geometry, planet ring shadows, bulldozed objects reappearing when returning to an Outpost, ship hatches marked inaccessible, and another fix for asteroids following ships.”

We have yet to get any full patch notes but we will pick through the best bits when they are finally released.

