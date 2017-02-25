Here are 3 ways IoT is transforming healthcare

The Internet of Things (IoT) has become known for its cool factor right now. From self-driving cars to smart homes filled with voice activated devices, the innovation of IoT’s connectivity never fails to impress. However, the world of IoT is doing more than making day-to-day tasks and business objectives easier to accomplish – oftentimes much more – such as saving lives.

With each day, we’re seeing new IoT applications that are addressing healthcare issues head-on and, quite frankly, we could go on and on and only scratch the surface of the amazing work being done in this space. That said, here are three unique use cases that illustrate how IoT is transforming healthcare delivery.

Curo – IoT is enabling seniors’ autonomy

The issue

Exponential advancements in the healthcare delivery field are directly, and positively, impacting life expectancy and contributing to our aging global population. Although it is true that people are now able to live longer, healthier lives – with old age comes increased probability of falling ill with chronic disease, decreased mobility, and greater risk of medical emergency. Traditionally these conditions would result in long-term hospitalizations or a move to an assisted care facility or nursing home.

Today, because of innovative healthtech companies such as Curo, senior care can now be delivered in a more flexible and convenient manner via the KORE IoT cellular network, empowering elderly patients to continue to reside independently in their own homes.

The solution

Originally based in Melbourne, Australia, Curo recognized the need for an “aging in place” solution that would not only facilitate senior autonomy, but also ensure peace of mind to loved ones and enable caregivers to quickly and efficiently intervene in the case of a medical emergency.

As a result, Curo has developed a SaaS-based IoT healthcare solution that leverages intelligence derived from sensors placed in a patient’s home to monitor the activity and well-being of older adults. Thousands of data points autonomously transmit information without requiring the older adult to wear any type of device or complete any physical task for the solution to function.

Key results

Ensure timely and necessary home visits for professional caregivers

Provide information and peace of mind for family members or loved ones

Empower caregiving companies with access to more information, thus improving quality of care

Noninvasive or bothersome to the older adult

Allow for earlier and lower cost interventions in case of medical emergency

Livongo – simplifying diabetes management

The issue

In 2012, there were 29.1 million Americans suffering from diabetes, with another 86 million people with an elevated risk of developing the disease. Aside from the potential complications and high costs associated with managing diabetes – the condition weighs a hefty toll on quality of life and creates significant personal implications for those who suffer from it.

While automated, IoT-powered solutions have simplified and improved the delivery of care for many chronic diseases – there has unfortunately been little traction made to assist diabetics. Realizing this gap in the consumer medical device industry, Livongo set out as an early-adopter providing digital health solutions for treatment of a number of illnesses, including diabetes.

The solution

The first of its kind – Livongo has developed a cellular, IoT-enabled connected meter that automatically uploads blood glucose readings to cloud, making them accessible online by patients, physicians, as well as family and loved ones. Digital record storage eliminates the complexity associated with the traditional log books used by diabetics, simplifying the record-keeping process. In addition, Livongo’s application transforms the raw data into valuable information that can be used to improve patient care and provide personalized tips for managing diabetes effectively.

Key results

Digitally record and track blood glucose readings for easy access

Gain real-time, personalized messages to improve diabetes management

Automatically notify physicians or loved ones when blood glucose readings are out of range

Ability to make better informed decisions regarding your readings based on data analysis

Real-time support from Certified Diabetes Educators

OrganTracker – safe, secure, and efficient organ delivery

The issue

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), there are over 100,000 people waiting for an organ transplant in the United States. Some patients wait up to five years to receive an organ donation, and because organs are viable for transplant for only four to 24 hours, it is absolutely critical that donations are transported quickly and safely to their recipients. Any logistical error or miscommunication during this process could not only result in a wasted donation, but could also cost patients their lives.

The solution

Having already developed fleet and asset GPS tracking solutions for industries such as construction, insurance, and security; Novipod expanded beyond these traditional applications with a new product – OrganTracker. The OrganTracker solution combines hardware, communications’ technologies, and their software platform to transmit real-time data for organ donations.

In addition to high precision GPS location powered by Position Logic, OrganTracker provides intelligence for other key variables in the organ transportation process including temperature, light, shock, humidity, and pressure – all delivered automatically to medical organizations via IoT.

Key results

Efficiently and securely transport organs from the donor to the recipient

Reduce instances of human error or miscommunication

Increased success rate for organ transplants

Ability to make better informed decisions regarding organ transplants

These are just three examples of how IoT technology is transforming healthcare. If you have a similar product or solution and are looking to get to market faster, consider speaking with an experienced cellular IoT provide.

This article was produced in partnership with KORE.

The author is CEO and KORE Wireless Group Inc. and has over 20 years of experience in the networking and telecommunications industry in companies all over the world, including in Europe, North America, and Asia. He has extensive experience in wireless, enterprise, and fixed-line services, and he sits on the Advisory Boards for a number of technology companies in the U.S. and Canada. In 2015, he served for a year as Chairman of the IoT M2M Council, the largest and fastest-growing IoT and M2M trade group.