Zelda 64: Recompiled’s latest update lays the groundwork for future features

A new tool, N64: Recompiled, is breathing fresh life into classic Nintendo 64 games, with Zelda 64 being the target of the latest update.

The creator of N64: Recompiled, known as Wiseguy online, has rolled out a fresh wave of updates for Zelda 64: Recompiled. The newest version (1.1.0) has now arrived in full and, despite being a relatively small update, still packs in enough features to get excited about.

That includes a new dual analog “free camera”, meaning the camera can move independently from the character’s movements. That’s especially handy for getting cinematic gaming shots or panning through a location.

There’s also improved motion blur at higher frame rates and various other bug fixes for The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

In a statement shared online, Wiseguy noted that much of this update is focused on laying the groundwork for future features: “This update is on the smaller side of things, but there’s big stuff in the works so stay tuned! I’m also working on improving N64: Recompiled itself to make it easier for developers to set up their own projects, so for those on the technical side keep an eye out!”

Full patch notes for the latest Zelda 64 update

For a full breakdown of the 1.1.0 update, see the full patch notes below:

Added an analog “free” camera in the style of later entries in the series. Moving the right stick will allow you to freely rotate the camera, and pressing the Target button or going through an entrance will switch back to the normal camera.

Improved motion blur effect at high framerates by using a high precision internal framebuffer (won’t be enabled on machines with less than 1GB of VRAM).

Implemented N64 noise dither (affects the motion blur scenes).

Extended Dawn of the X Day screen to account for faster load times to match console timings.

Added a configurable scaled dead zone option to the menu.

Added the option to remap the menu button on controllers.

Added an automatic save backup system to reduce the chance of losing data if saving gets interrupted. Fixed a Linux crash on startup by forcing SDL2 video driver selection to X11.

Fixed the Skull Kid “curse” effect in very wide aspect ratios.

Added a main volume slider.

Featured image: Nintendo via IGDB