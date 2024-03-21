YouTube TV’s Multiview feature could soon roll out to iPhones and iPads

Some users have claimed to see YouTube TV’s Multiview feature on iOS devices, suggesting it could soon roll out officially to iPhones and iPads.

The Multiview option is already available on smart TVs and some TV stick options, offering a dynamic immersive way to watch multiple videos at once. It’s predominantly geared towards sports fans, with the option to watch multiple games at once during the high season.

On the YouTube TV subreddit, some users reported that they could already see the Multiview feature on their smartphones. Indeed, one person even shared a video of themselves playing four different basketball games at once via ESPN’s streaming.

YouTube’s Multiview functionality remains unclear

According to a comment from a company representative on Reddit, this is not an official limited rollout. The official comment told users that the feature is coming in a path that will be available for iOS users simultaneously.

Seemingly, the function can be accessed via the app’s Home tab but only for select games and users at the moment. It doesn’t appear to have all of the same features as the smart TV version, without the ability to show sports scores alongside a stream, as one example.

In order to access the Multiview function, you’ll need to have YouTube version 8.11 installed. There’s no official word on when the feature will formally roll out, so keep checking your app to see if you might be able to access it already.

While at the moment it appears to be limited to iOS, an Android version is reportedly in the works within “the coming months”, according to the same representative on Reddit. One user writing in the comments claims to have received a notification after opening the YouTube app on their Android informing them of Multiview, only for the feature not to be there when they clicked on to the app.

Other upcoming features include possible picture-in-picture options in Europe and more advanced labeling for realistic AI content.

Featured image: YouTube