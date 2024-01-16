Young Sheldon Fortnite Leak is still a hoax

Fortnite never seems to wane in popularity, regardless of any negative press it might receive along the way. A constant stream of leaks around what may or may not come to the Item Shop in the future abound, and now we have spin-offs such as Lego Fortnite to contend with as well, the noise around the game just continues to grow.

It seems as though one popular ‘leak’ and rumor that has been doing the rounds may not have anything in it, however. While we have recently seen Peter Griffin from Family Guy and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles make appearances, it does not look like the talked-about skin of Young Sheldon is anything more than somebody hunting down internet likes.

Datamining in Fortnite is big business when it comes to internet clout and prominent data miner iFiremonkey (via Charlie Intel) has stated that these latest Young Sheldon leaks are untrue while calling out posts seemingly from him revealing leaks that aren’t happening.

“I find it funny that it’s a somewhat mini-trend to fake tweets from me and other leakers for TikToks, always make sure to fact-check Tiktoks you see if it’s something you want

Also no, despite what TikTok may say, Young Sheldon from the Big Bang Theory isn’t coming to Fortnite.…”

That would seem to be that, for now at any rate. Epic Games do like a leftfield collab like the Family Guy one.

This leak though seems to have purely spun from the fact that the last live event was called Big Bang, which led to rumors of a Big Bang Theory tie-in. While that one might be cool, it’s also not happening. At least there’s nothing in the files yet. Penny would make a cool Fortnite girl though.