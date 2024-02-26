Xbox players wishing their wishlists hadn’t all just disappeared

If you are a user of Microsoft’s useful wishlist feature on the Xbox – a handy facility that lets you add games you possibly want to buy in the future and they receive an alert if it goes on sale – you may have noticed that if you have attempted to look at it in the last day or so there is a high chance it has vanished in a puff or smoke.

That wishlist of future gaming exploits may have vanished into thin air due to a gremlin that seems to have got into the works over the weekend meaning many a wishlist is now a barren list indeed.

Microsoft is still saying on its Xbox Support page that the feature is up and running but this would appear to not be the experience of many, with some gamers hoping their pre-existing lists containing hundreds of games will pop back into existence once Microsoft tweaks a few 1s and 0s.

People who have tried to recreate their wishlists also report that it just vanishes again immediately so the issue goes beyond simply being an erroneous deleting of files and into full-grown bug territory.

Surely they aren’t lost forever but if they are it will be a blow to both consumers and Xbox itself as it could legitimately end up costing them money, as it likely impossible that everybody will populate a wishlist to the same degree again meaning potential sales could be lost for years down the line.

We are hoping a handy backup can be uploaded, something turned off and on again and the world can be at peace once more, safe in the knowledge that that indie game you added as an afterthought two years ago might drop in price by a dollar or two and you won’t miss out on the deal.