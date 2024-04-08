Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Microsoft loses key Xbox executive amid continued gaming shake-up

Microsoft loses key Xbox executive amid continued gaming shake-up

Green Xbox sign dangling from ceiling with logo
TL:DR

  • Kareem Choudhry, a longtime executive at Microsoft's Xbox division, departed the company after 26 years.

  • Choudhry was known for his contributions to Xbox backward compatibility and AI plans, as well as his role in building Xbox Cloud Gaming.

  • His departure triggered team reorganizations at Xbox, with some teams moving under the head of hardware, and the creation of a new Xbox Experiences and Platforms team.

The shake-ups to Microsoft’s Xbox division over the past few months have now seen longtime Xbox executive Kareem Choudhry leave the company, where he had worked for more than 26 years.

Windows Central reported that his last day was on April 5, in a story describing him as “one of the company’s most loved figures internally.” The exit was amicable and coincidental, Windows Central said.

Choudhry had been focusing on Microsoft’s AI plans for Xbox and he’s well known for his contributions to the Xbox backward compatibility program. He was also fundamental in building Xbox Cloud Gaming and has further shaped growing AI efforts.

His departure from the technology giant, whose valuation has surged as the company finds success in its AI development efforts, triggered a shake-up of some teams at Xbox, amidst other changes to Xbox leadership and Microsoft’s gaming strategy over the last few months.

The team underneath overall head of Xbox Phil Spencer will be moved to the Xbox hardware side, headed by Roanne Sones. A new Xbox Experiences and Platforms team has been created, led by Ashley McKissick and Kevin Gammill.

With changes seen earlier in the year, in February, Microsoft is believed to be continuing with its strategy considerations for its Microsoft Gaming division.

In the months that have followed, some previously Xbox-exclusive games have been brought to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, with Sea of Thieves set to be the newest launch on April 30.

Work is also ongoing on the next generation of Xbox hardware, with indications that more big changes are in store for the Xbox strategy. The company’s big summer showcase is expected to reveal more.

The future of Xbox amidst strategy shift

The chief executive of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer recently referred to the habits of Gen Z when discussing the recent business decisions by the company.

Speaking in an interview in March with Polygon, he said: “I will say, every decision we make today and tomorrow is for the better of Xbox…

“Every decision we make is to make Xbox stronger in the long run. It doesn’t mean everyone’s going to agree with every decision we make. But it is fundamental for how we make decisions.”

Featured Image: Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Green Xbox sign dangling from ceiling with logo
Microsoft loses key Xbox executive amid continued gaming shake-up
Sophie Atkinson
OpenAI and Google accused of using YouTube transcripts for AI. The image shows a collage of electronic devices displaying various interfaces: a laptop screen with the Google homepage, another screen featuring the YouTube logo, and a smartphone showing the ChatGPT app interface. The ChatGPT screen lists some of its capabilities, such as remembering what the user said earlier in the conversation, allowing the user to provide follow-up corrections, and being trained to decline inappropriate requests. The image suggests a discussion about the relationship between artificial intelligence and popular online platforms.
OpenAI and Google accused of using YouTube transcripts for AI
Suswati Basu
Building's in the modern side of Milan, including the Samsung building on the left with the logo
Samsung launches All-In-One Pro PC with 4K screen
Sophie Atkinson
Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure. An illustration of a hand holding an iPhone, with the screen showing the App Store icon. On the backdrop, there is a highlighted app icon for 'Retro Arcade Classics', a game emulator, surrounded by other app icons.
Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure
Suswati Basu
AI-powered image of Apple logo / Apple to cut 600 roles after scrapping plans for self driving cars
Apple to axe 600 jobs after dropping plans for self-driving vehicles
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Green Xbox sign dangling from ceiling with logo
Big Tech

Microsoft loses key Xbox executive amid continued gaming shake-up
Sophie Atkinson36 seconds

The shake-ups to Microsoft's Xbox division over the past few months have now seen longtime Xbox executive Kareem Choudhry leave the company, where he had worked for more than 26...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.