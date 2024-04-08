Microsoft loses key Xbox executive amid continued gaming shake-up

His departure triggered team reorganizations at Xbox, with some teams moving under the head of hardware, and the creation of a new Xbox Experiences and Platforms team.

Choudhry was known for his contributions to Xbox backward compatibility and AI plans, as well as his role in building Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The shake-ups to Microsoft’s Xbox division over the past few months have now seen longtime Xbox executive Kareem Choudhry leave the company, where he had worked for more than 26 years.

Windows Central reported that his last day was on April 5, in a story describing him as “one of the company’s most loved figures internally.” The exit was amicable and coincidental, Windows Central said.

Choudhry had been focusing on Microsoft’s AI plans for Xbox and he’s well known for his contributions to the Xbox backward compatibility program. He was also fundamental in building Xbox Cloud Gaming and has further shaped growing AI efforts.

His departure from the technology giant, whose valuation has surged as the company finds success in its AI development efforts, triggered a shake-up of some teams at Xbox, amidst other changes to Xbox leadership and Microsoft’s gaming strategy over the last few months.

The team underneath overall head of Xbox Phil Spencer will be moved to the Xbox hardware side, headed by Roanne Sones. A new Xbox Experiences and Platforms team has been created, led by Ashley McKissick and Kevin Gammill.

With changes seen earlier in the year, in February, Microsoft is believed to be continuing with its strategy considerations for its Microsoft Gaming division.

In the months that have followed, some previously Xbox-exclusive games have been brought to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, with Sea of Thieves set to be the newest launch on April 30.

Work is also ongoing on the next generation of Xbox hardware, with indications that more big changes are in store for the Xbox strategy. The company’s big summer showcase is expected to reveal more.

The future of Xbox amidst strategy shift

The chief executive of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer recently referred to the habits of Gen Z when discussing the recent business decisions by the company.

Speaking in an interview in March with Polygon, he said: “I will say, every decision we make today and tomorrow is for the better of Xbox…

“Every decision we make is to make Xbox stronger in the long run. It doesn’t mean everyone’s going to agree with every decision we make. But it is fundamental for how we make decisions.”

Featured Image: Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash