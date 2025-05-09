Languagesx
World Series of Poker cracks down on devices and phones for new season

A photograph of a worn, green felt poker table illuminated by a single overhead lamp. Scattered across the table are a few stacks of vibrant poker chips in denominations of red, white, and blue. A single deck of cards lies face down, partially revealing "KING OF SPADES" and a few other visible cards. The background is softly blurred, hinting at the dim lighting and luxurious setting of a high-stakes poker room.

The World Series of Poker has announced its new rules for the upcoming season, with phones and other devices now majorly restricted.

In the previous year, there were three subsections under Rule 64: ‘Approved Electronic Devices; Prohibited Filming and Streaming’ but this has now been extended even further to seven subsections as the tournament cracks down.

Now, the new rules state that: “Once Participants have reached the final three tables in any Tournament, all approved electronic devices must be removed.

“An announcement will be made to Participants once they have reached the final three tables to remove all such electronic devices. Failure to do so will result in penalties up to and including disqualification.”

It’s during the breaks or after being eliminated that players can access their devices once again.

World Series of Poker tightens the rules for 2025 season

When a tournament reaches three tables, WSOP Personnel now reserve the right to remove all Participants’ electronic devices.

“No devices will be allowed to be used in the tournament room during these late stages of streamed events and no coaching from anywhere within the tournament room will be allowed; this includes viewing of the tournament stream and usage of any electronic assistance.

“Failure to adhere to this rule will result in a penalty for the participant and removal from the tournament room for the spectator.”

The players are also prohibited from using betting apps, gaming charts, or any poker information tool while involved in a hand. But those involved can utilize the WSOP+ Live registration app, WSOP.com, or Caesars Mobile Sports App.

The World Series of Poker states this is because these “applications does not give an unfair advantage to the Participant.”

The first event is set to take place on Tuesday, May 27 at 12, followed by a later event at 2pm. The same week will also see games on the remainder of the days.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

