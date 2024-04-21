Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk leaked source codes finally hacked as passwords posted on 4Chan

Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk leaked source codes finally hacked as passwords posted on 4Chan

Geralt from The Witcher games

Travel back in time to 2021 and the source codes for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 were suddenly dumped online. You may not remember a big future at the time because the caveat was that fortunately, CD Projekt Red had password-protected the files and hackers did not have the passwords.

Fast forward three years to now and the passwords to unlock the archives have now been posted on 4Chan and, in the main, are confirmed working, meaning anybody with minimal digging can now get their hands on, and unlock the source code for two of the biggest games of the last 15 years.

There is no mention of how the passwords have finally come to light, it could be that it has taken this long to brute force hack them, or somebody with access to the codes has finally let them lose into the wilds.

Passwords for other CDPR games such as Gwent, Thronebreaker, and the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 are also included in the leak.

This will be extremely irritating to the publishers and devs but not actually bring much to the table for game modders. We are already getting mod tools for The Witcher 3 finally which is hugely exciting.

What it will do is let coders and game studios, who might be keen for various reasons, find out about all the trickers used in these great games. That is a much bigger headache for the publisher.

With that said, both games are now relatively old and the issue is likely not as large as the one faced by Insomniac when it had code and information for the next ten years or so recently dumped online.

Other games have been leaked in the past and have failed to cause seismic events to happen, but for the developers and coders seeing their hard work dumped out there for free there will be an understandable frustration that this has happened again.

Readwrite Gaming is not sharing any links to the leaked passwords or source codes.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Geralt from The Witcher games
Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk leaked source codes finally hacked as passwords posted on 4Chan
Paul McNally
Fighting an enemy in Judas
Judas – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
Release of Prison Architect 2 has been further delayed to September 2024
Prison Architect 2 delayed again, this time to September
Graeme Hanna
A glittering stockpile rests in a foreboding fantasy setting
Wizards Of The Coast President Resigns, leaving legacy of disharmony
Brian-Damien Morgan
Xbox Free Play Days image
Xbox puts up Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle for free play weekend
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Geralt from The Witcher games
Gaming

Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk leaked source codes finally hacked as passwords posted on 4Chan
Paul McNally46 seconds

Travel back in time to 2021 and the source codes for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 were suddenly dumped online. You may not remember a big future at the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.