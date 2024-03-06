Windows 11 to drop Android App access from Amazon Appstore

Windows 11 users will soon no longer be able to access Android apps from Amazon’s Appstore in major new update.

Starting from March 5 2025, Microsoft will no longer be supporting the Amazon Appstore on Windows.

Eagle-eyed users saw a change to one of the ‘Learn’ articles on the Windows page yesterday (Mar. 5) with an ‘important’ announcement added to the site. This reads:

“Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android™️ (WSA). As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers.

Customers who have installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to those apps through the deprecation date of March 5, 2025. Please reach out to our support team for further questions at support.microsoft.com. We are grateful for the support of our developer community and remain committed to listening to feedback as we evolve experiences.”

This quiet addition of the news comes just three years after the Windows Subsystem for Android was first introduced onto Windows 11. Various updates have taken place since to build traction.

How will this affect apps that are currently being developed?

On Tuesday, Amazon Appstore announced the discontinuation via their developer blog. They explained how ‘developers will no longer be able to submit new apps targeting Windows 11 after March 5, 2024.’

According to Amazon guidelines, developers with an existing app can continue to submit app updates until the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 is fully discontinued.

Any apps that have been installed from the Amazon Appstore will still be available after that date, but no upgrades will be possible.

Featured image: Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash