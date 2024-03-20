Windows 10 sees even more widgets added to its lock screen

While Windows 11 has long been a focus of Microsoft, the software giant has started adding new widgets to the older Windows 10.

In January, the updates began with KB5034203 which saw an updated lock screen weather widget, as well as some regular bug fixes. Now, the tech giant is adding additional widgets for users of the operating system that came out in 2015.

These include traffic, sports, finance, and more which are displayed on a hidden feature ID that looks like the MSN home page.

To turn this feature on, go to Settings > Personalization > Lock Screen. This feature might not yet be available to all users as it’s being rolled out gradually.

Windows Insider who goes by @PhantomOfEarth on X has offered a sneak peek on the updated lock screen. They say: “Additional lock screen cards such as finance and sports are rolling out for Windows 10 in KB5035941 (19045.4235)…”

Additional lock screen cards such as finance and sports are rolling out for Windows 10 in KB5035941 (19045.4235), the feature can be enabled by running: vivetool /enable /id:48801541 pic.twitter.com/yNamIO4ZE5 — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) March 19, 2024

Update KB5035941 has been released to the Release Preview Channel for insiders who are on Windows 10, version 22H2.

Also in the March upgrade is the addition of Windows Spotlight to your desktop background. Microsoft describes this feature as being able to display “new images as your desktop wallpaper.” If you want to know more about an image, the ‘Learn More’ button will take you to Bing.

Microsoft is also using this time to invite Windows 10 users to upgrade to 11.

The end of Windows 10 is coming

Microsoft will officially end the support for the operating system Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

‘Windows 10 Enterprise and Education,’ ‘Windows 10 Home and Pro,’ and ‘Windows 10 IoT Enterprise’ are all listed in the product retirements section on the Microsoft website.

This won’t impact the software’s ability to work, but there will be no more updates or assisted support.

However, Microsoft will be extending Windows 10 support through its Extended Security Updates program until 2028, but for a cost. The price hasn’t yet been announced.

Featured Image: Photo by Clint Patterson on Unsplash