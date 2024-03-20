Subscribe
Home Windows 10 sees even more widgets added to its lock screen

Windows 10 sees even more widgets added to its lock screen

Microsoft Windows update screen
TL:DR

  • Microsoft introduces new widgets for Windows 10, including updates like traffic, sports, and finance, alongside the existing lock screen weather widget.
  • The feature enhancement reflects Microsoft's ongoing support for Windows 10 users despite the focus shifting towards Windows 11
  • With Windows 10 support officially ending on October 14, 2025, Microsoft offers Extended Security Updates until 2028 for a fee

While Windows 11 has long been a focus of Microsoft, the software giant has started adding new widgets to the older Windows 10.

In January, the updates began with KB5034203 which saw an updated lock screen weather widget, as well as some regular bug fixes. Now, the tech giant is adding additional widgets for users of the operating system that came out in 2015.

These include traffic, sports, finance, and more which are displayed on a hidden feature ID that looks like the MSN home page.

To turn this feature on, go to Settings > Personalization > Lock Screen. This feature might not yet be available to all users as it’s being rolled out gradually.

Windows Insider who goes by @PhantomOfEarth on X has offered a sneak peek on the updated lock screen. They say: “Additional lock screen cards such as finance and sports are rolling out for Windows 10 in KB5035941 (19045.4235)…”

Update KB5035941 has been released to the Release Preview Channel for insiders who are on Windows 10, version 22H2.

Also in the March upgrade is the addition of Windows Spotlight to your desktop background. Microsoft describes this feature as being able to display “new images as your desktop wallpaper.” If you want to know more about an image, the ‘Learn More’ button will take you to Bing.

Microsoft is also using this time to invite Windows 10 users to upgrade to 11.

The end of Windows 10 is coming

Microsoft will officially end the support for the operating system Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

‘Windows 10 Enterprise and Education,’ ‘Windows 10 Home and Pro,’ and ‘Windows 10 IoT Enterprise’ are all listed in the product retirements section on the Microsoft website.

This won’t impact the software’s ability to work, but there will be no more updates or assisted support.

However, Microsoft will be extending Windows 10 support through its Extended Security Updates program until 2028, but for a cost. The price hasn’t yet been announced.

Featured Image: Photo by Clint Patterson on Unsplash 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan
A cinematic shot of a staship captain looking out over a planet in Starship Simulator
Ambitious space sim Starship Simulator boldly goes to Kickstarter to get backing
Paul McNally
Bitcoin price crash
Bitcoin Price Prediction – Is The Biggest Crash Of All Time Coming?
James Spillane
Metal Gear Solid
Metal Gear Solid Delta is ‘spectacular’ according to Snake actor
Brian-Damien Morgan
Intel chip in motherboard
Intel set to receive $8.5bn from US Gov in semiconductor drive
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan36 mins

Skydance New Media and Marvel have shown off the story trailer for the new 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' at the State of Unreal event. The Epic Games event displays...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.