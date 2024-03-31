Where to find Stardew Valley Books of Power

Stardew Valley’s much anticipated Patch 1.6 added and tweaked a huge number of things in the farming simulator. One of the additions that most caught people’s attention has been the Books of Power, single-use items that buff the player character in some way.
There are 26 books of power currently known. Here’s how to get them all.
18 Books of Power can be purchased
The Bookseller is a new NPC who visits Pelican Town occasionally – keep an eye on the calendar so you don’t miss him. On days he’s there he can be found in the area north of JojaMart. As well as selling books of power, he will trade the Lost Books you can find for items.
The Bookseller’s stock will change every time he visits so be sure to check back regularly to get all the Books of Power.
-
Animal Catalog
- Marnie’s Shop becomes accessible even when Marnie isn’t there
- Buy from Marnie for 5,000g starting in year two
-
Bait and Bobber
- Gain some fishing experience
- Buy from Bookseller for 5,000g OR
- Find in Artifact Spots OR
- Find in Gold Mystery Boxes OR
- Find in fishing treasures OR
- Find in crates in The Mines
-
Book of Stars
- Gain some experience in all skills (or mastery if the Mastery Cave is unlocked)
- Buy from Bookseller for 15,000g OR
- Can be given by the raccoons after the 6th, 7th, or 8th request
-
Combat Quarterly
- Gain some combat experience
- Buy from Bookseller for 5,000g OR
- Find in fishing treasures OR
- Find in Gold Mystery Boxes OR
- Randomly drops from chopping trees OR
- Can appear in the Travelling Cart
-
Dwarvish Safety Manual
- Reduce damage of bombs bt 25%
- Buy from Dwarf in mines for 4,000g
-
Friendship 101
- Accelerates friendship gain with villagers
- Buy from the Bookseller for 20,000g OR
- Win from Mayor Lewis’ Prize Machine
-
Horse: The Book
- Makes the player’s horse faster
- Buy from the Bookseller for 25,000g
-
Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Thick
- Grants permanent +1 defense buff
- Buy from the Bookseller for 20,000g OR
- Dig it up from Artifact spots
-
Jewels of the Sea
- Chance to find Roe in fishing treasures
- Buy from the Bookseller for 20,000g OR
- Find it in a fishing treasure
-
Mining Monthly
- Gain some mining experience
- Buy from Bookseller for 8,000g OR
- Find in Gold Mystery Boxes
-
Ol’ Slitherlegs
- Walk and run faster through crops and vegetation
- Buy from the Bookseller for 25,000g
-
Price Catalog
- Shows the sell price of your items
- Buy from Bookseller for 3,000g
-
Queen of Sauce Cookbook
- Teaches all the Queen of Sauce recipes
- Buy from Bookseller for 50,000g
-
Stardew Valley Almanac
- Gain some farming experience
- Buy from Bookseller for 10,000g OR
- Win from Mayor Lewis’ Prize Machine
-
Treasure Appraisal Guide
- Sell Artifacts for more money
- Buy from Bookseller for 20,000g OR
- Find it in a mystery box OR
- Find it in an Artifact Trove
-
Way of Wind 1 & 2
- Increases your character’s movement speed
- Buy part 1 from Bookseller for 15,000g
- This unlocks part 2 which can be bought for 35,000g
-
Woodcutter’s Weekly
- Gain some foraging experience
- Buy from Bookseller for 8,000g OR
- Can appear in the Travelling Cart OR
- Can be bought at the Desert Festival OR
- Randomly drops from chopping trees
The remaining eight Books of Power are obtained in other ways
-
Woody’s Secret
- Increases the chance of trees dropping double rewards by 5%
- Randomly drops from chopping trees
-
Raccoon Journal
- Increases the chance of getting mixed seeds from weeds
- Complete the second Raccoon Request
-
The Diamond Hunter
- Can extract diamonds from any rock and node
- Give the Dwarf in Volcano Dungeon 10 diamonds
-
The Art O’ Crabbing
- Increases the chance of crab pots dropping double rewards by 25%
- Catch eight squids during the SquidFest
-
The Alleyway Buffet
- Increases chance of finding items in trash cans
- Loot the golden trash can in the secret area between the Blacksmith and JojaMart
-
Monsters Compendium
- Increases the chance of monsters dropping double loot
- Randomly drops from defeating monsters
-
Mapping Cave Systems
- Marlon’s Item Retrieval costs 50% less
- Slay 1,000 monsters and enter the back room in the Adventurer’s Guild
-
Book of Mysteries
- Increases the chance of finding Mystery Boxes
- Randomly found in regular or gold Mystery Boxes
Featured image credit: ConcernedApe