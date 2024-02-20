WhatsApp’s latest feature will stop profile picture screenshots

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is bolstering user privacy with the testing of a new feature that will block the ability to screenshot profile photos.

With ongoing safety concerns across digital media, this new component, which is in the pipeline, can provide an extra layer of security to prevent people from having their photos abused.

WABetaInfo.com today (Feb. 20) shared the news of the WhatsApp update which will be rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program.

Going forward, the attempt to screenshot a profile photo will be met with a black screen and a message stating ‘Can’t take a screenshot due to app restrictions.’

The feature of being able to block screenshots of profile photos is now available to some on the beta for Android version. Screenshot blocking will be available to more users over the coming weeks.

This could be the first restriction of this kind seen across a popular text, voice message, and video call tool. The alternative providers to the Meta-owned chat app don’t yet have this level of privacy.

This is an advancement from the previous announcement five years ago which removed the option to allow users to save others’ profile photos. While this prevented the unauthorized downloading and sharing of personal images without the owner’s consent or knowledge, this next roll-out adds further safeguarding to this issue.

How to hide your profile picture on WhatsApp

Users do have the option already to hide their profile picture from all other WhatsApp users or selected contacts. This is done through Settings -> Privacy -> Profile Photo, with the choice to select ‘everyone,’ ‘nobody,’ or ‘my contacts.’

Other attempts for data protection are being trialled and developed too. WABetaInfo announced on Monday (Feb. 19) that WhatsApp is developing a ‘secret code feature to protect locked chats for the web client, designed to provide an added layer of security and privacy for conversation.’ This isn’t yet readily available, but will likely appear in a future web version.

Featured Image: Photo by Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash