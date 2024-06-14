Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home WhatsApp update adds three new features for better group video calls

WhatsApp update adds three new features for better group video calls

WhatsApp update adds three new features for better group video calls. This image showcases the new calling features available on WhatsApp. It features a laptop screen displaying a video call with multiple participants, indicating the capability for up to 32-person video calls. On the left side of the screen, three key updates are highlighted: "Speaker Spotlight", "32 Person Video Calling", and "Screen Sharing with audio". These features are designed to improve the group call and video chat experience, making it easier to manage and more interactive. The background and overall layout are clean and professional, with WhatsApp branding prominently displayed.
It's good news for long-distance chats
tl;dr

  • WhatsApp now supports video calls with up to 32 participants, enhancing group meeting capabilities.
  • Screen-sharing has been expanded to include audio, allowing shared experiences during calls.
  • Improved call quality with a new codec, MLow, reduces background noise and echo on older devices.

An upcoming WhatsApp update is introducing three new features designed for better group calls and video chats. Originally a text-only platform, the messaging service owned by Meta, started offering call functionality six years after its launch. Since 2015, major improvements have been made to WhatsApp’s calling tools.

WhatsApp group video call

Late last year, WhatsApp enabled voice chats for up to 32 participants. Now the company says this has been expanded to video calls, allowing up to 32 users in a single session, which can be handy for work meetings or virtual birthday parties.

This brings WhatsApp in line with Apple’s FaceTime in terms of the number of people allowed into a call. Large video chats can become chaotic with multiple people speaking at the same time. To address this, WhatsApp has added a new speaker spotlight feature, which simplifies identifying the current speaker by showing their profile at the top of the screen.

WhatsApp screen-sharing

In August 2023, WhatsApp also introduced screen-sharing during video calls. The platform has now expanded this feature to include audio so that users are able to share and listen to voice notes, music, and other audio files simultaneously. This is convenient for long-distance chats, as users can share experiences over a call while viewing content together.

Improved call quality

Call quality on older devices or in areas with weak network signals has also been updated, as Meta has implemented a new codec called MLow, which improves reliability and reduces background noise and echo.

In a blog post, Meta said that it was committed to improving call quality, stating, “As more and more people have relied on our products to make calls over the years, we’ve been working on new ways to ensure all calls have a solid audio quality.”

Meta confirmed that the updates will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks, but has not specified which regions will receive the upgrade first.

Featured image: Meta

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

WhatsApp update adds three new features for better group video calls. This image showcases the new calling features available on WhatsApp. It features a laptop screen displaying a video call with multiple participants, indicating the capability for up to 32-person video calls. On the left side of the screen, three key updates are highlighted: "Speaker Spotlight", "32 Person Video Calling", and "Screen Sharing with audio". These features are designed to improve the group call and video chat experience, making it easier to manage and more interactive. The background and overall layout are clean and professional, with WhatsApp branding prominently displayed.
WhatsApp update adds three new features for better group video calls
Suswati Basu
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch FE - its new affordable wearable. The image shows an advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE. It features two different watch models, both with round faces and sleek designs. The watch on the left is pink with a white strap and displays a "Sleep" monitoring feature on its screen, showing a cartoon of a person and a penguin sleeping. The watch on the right has a blue strap and shows a colorful heart-shaped activity tracker that details steps taken, heart rate, and calories burned. The Samsung logo is prominently displayed at the top, with the product name "Galaxy Watch FE" below the left watch.
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch FE – its new affordable wearable
Suswati Basu
Apple watchOS 11 debuts Translate app but may exclude older models. A close-up image of a person's wrist wearing a smartwatch that displays a translation app. The app screen shows "Translate English to Korean" with "South Korea" indicated below. The background is a soft gradient of pink and yellow, emphasizing the modern and sleek design of the watch and its interface. The date "MON JUN 10" is visible at the top of the smartwatch screen, along with a minimalist time display.
Apple watchOS 11 will debut Translate app, though it may exclude older models
Suswati Basu
Smartwatch Features to Help You Ring in the New Year
5 Features to Look For in a New Smartwatch

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Investors Flock To Multi Chain Meme Coin As Presale Surpasses $1.3 Million
Cryptocurrency

Investors Flock to Multi-Chain Meme Coin as Presale Surpasses $1.3 Million – Could This Be the Next DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON?
Alvin Hemedez39 mins

Traders face a dilemma amid rumors of a meme coin bull run: stick with well-established meme coins or take a chance on newer ventures like Base Dawgz in its presale...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.