Looking to the future: what will the casinos of tomorrow look like?

Casinos have become staple businesses in many towns and cities worldwide, with places like Sin City attracting tourists based on these gambling institutions.

While the traditional approach has long worked, the need to adapt to changing interests is creeping up quickly. Especially as the younger generation, Gen Z, will soon represent a larger share of global spending power.

Like with every generation, the interests, new trends, and the economy all influence how people spend their time and money. While casinos have previously relied on the perceived glitz and glamor that has been shown off in countless films and TV shows, they may now need to change approaches.

With this in mind, we’re looking at how the casinos will change and what they could look like in the future.

What has previously worked for casinos around the world?

During the 50s and 60s, casinos were perceived as being the ultimate signal of glamor and prestige, with the baby boomers tying exclusivity and wealth to places like Las Vegas and Monaco.

At this time, the classic table games like poker and roulette ruled the roost, with entertainment becoming a component of these areas too.

In the 60s – 80s, the ‘Vegas experience’ was bolstered even further as large commercial companies began to open up. The most popular performers of the time made their way to Vegas, including Elvis Presley who had a seven-year-long residency at the International Hotel.

A casino security guard watches the players in Nevada, USA, 1960s. pic.twitter.com/937ZpMHKkh — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 6, 2025

This excitement at the time trickled into the industry in general too, with casinos becoming of greater interest to the public.

Over time, however, the rise of technology appears to have diluted some of the previous attractions to casinos as it’s now possible to gamble on mobile phones. However, millennials have played into the broader experience of casinos with many now offering pool parties, concerts, luxury experiences, and more.

The future of casinos may see the merging of the digital with the physical world

People are no longer strangers to the digital world, with social media integrating itself into daily routines and even life admin being completed online.

It’s not a new world in today’s society, but is something that could be expanded upon even further on the casino floor. The use of apps and devices could play a larger role, with smart integrations. This could include using apps to pre-book casino tables, reap rewards and loyalty points, and cross-playing across an app and then continuing at a real casino table.

In a world where people can access different worlds and games at the tap of a button, brands need to be able to keep up and show that they’re able to retain the attention of potential customers.

The younger generation especially, has been raised on state-of-the-art video games, with digital platforms now offering top-notch digital platforms. For casinos, a simple QR code linked to a website may no longer cut it. Instead, an introduction of more interesting digital approaches could be seen as a go-to in the future.

AI-driven experiences and immersive technologies

According to a Deloitte report, 29% of Gen Zs and Millennials would be interested in using a VR headset to travel and explore virtually. And around 40% say they have used VR technology in some way, from gaming to attending a concert or sporting event, or for work or school.

With this in mind, the casinos of the future could include metaverse integrations. For those looking to go all in, a gamified environment could be built by casino brands. While this is yet to come to fruition, the current growth of AI and immersive experiences could see a growing preference for this type of technology.

Entertainment hubs merging into the gambling section

Casino brands are already beginning to understand the importance of entertainment, alongside the gambling aspect. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal, Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza hotel-casino said non-gaming amenities are “really important” to operators.

Cliff Atkinson, the president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, also told the publisher that millennials and Gen-Z visitors are seeking ‘well-rounded experiences.’

This thirst for something different could see brands integrate entertainment into the casino floor, as well as throwing events that blend different aspects.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram