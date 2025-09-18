Home Plans for two Manhattan casinos, Avenir and Caesars Palace, rejected

The proposals for two Manhattan casinos, the Avenir and Caesars Palace, have been halted as committees have rejected the bids.

It was on Wednesday when the proposals were heard by panels who both voted to reject the plans in a 4-2 vote. The Avenir was a proposed $7 billion entertainment complex featuring a 1,000-room Hyatt hotel and casino which was to include more than 12 restaurants and bars, a spa and fitness center, an outdoor pool, boutique entertainment venue, and a community art gallery.

The Avenir was intended to be built on Manhattan’s West Side and was said it would create thousands of ‘well-paid union jobs’ and training for local residents, while also increasing security in the neighborhood and driving tourism to local businesses.

The Caesars Palace plan would have placed a casino in Times Square, with Jay-Z having been a supporter of the proposal. The Roc Nation founder pitched the project not just as a major boost for the economy, but also as a cultural investment right in the heart of Manhattan.

Why have bids for the Manhattan casinos been rejected?

The full details behind the decision from each person are not yet known, but a City Council Member, Erik Bottcher, has taken to social media to share why he decided to vote against the plans.

“This is not a decision I took lightly. All economic development opportunities deserve strong consideration. I believe casinos must clear a particularly high bar, requiring a uniquely strong degree of community buy-in before being sited in a neighborhood. Despite extensive outreach by the applicants, that level of support has not materialized,” he said.

He also said this decision came after “countless conversations with constituents in coffee shops, living rooms and on street corners,” along with “extensive public engagement, and careful deliberation.”

This latest update has seen the competition of candidates hoping to secure one of the three state gaming licenses narrow.

