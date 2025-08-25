Home How casinos are adapting to the interests of Gen Z

How casinos are adapting to the interests of Gen Z

A photograph depicting the back of a young man, roughly 24 years old, standing before a brightly lit casino entrance. He's dressed in a crisp, dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and his dark hair is neatly styled. The sign above the entrance boldly reads "CASINO" in neon red letters, reflecting onto the polished pavement. A sleek black limousine waits curbside, partially obscured by a soft, late-night glow of streetlights and the casino’s interior.

With Generation Z (from 1997 to 2012) becoming the next dominant consumer generation for brands, casinos are aiming to impress and attract a whole new age range who are looking for more than just gambling.

These people will soon represent a large share of global spending power, as many are starting to enter the workforce and work their way up the career ladder.

In the past, casinos have appealed to gamblers for their perceived glamor and prestige (Baby Boomers) or to witness the ‘Vegas experience’ in full force (Generation X and Millenials).

Unlike the generations before them, though, Gen Z could be the toughest yet due to their changing values, habits and preferences.

Gen Z has been raised on digital play – it’s what they’re used to

It’s a tough group for casino operators to impress, as they can no longer rely on exclusivity. Gen Z has the world at their fingertips and can gamble online through the smartphone in their back pocket.

They’re the most technology-literate group and have become accustomed to completing many tasks and hobbies on their phones. With this comes the need to capture their attention and draw them away from the land of all things smartphone.

According to Golden Steps ABA, the attention span of a Gen Z individual is around eight seconds. This has been reducing as the generations go on, with the average time for a Millennial being 12 seconds and 20 seconds for a Baby Boomer.

Although this sounds like a major obstacle to overcome, it doesn’t mean that those aged between 13 and 28 years old have a weak focus. It just means that they’re highly selective with what captures their attention.

The changing preferences and habits of Generation Z

Like with every generation, new trends, the economy, and societal differences all influence how people spend their time and money.

Entertainment is a major interest amongst this age group

Unfortunately for brands, technology offers endless alternatives for Gen Z as they can flick through TikTok, watch their favorite YouTuber, or hang out with like-minded people in a Discord all in just a few clicks.

With this in mind, casinos are leaning into a shift towards heightened entertainment. Vegas brands are having major pool parties, bringing in celebrity DJs, and throwing exclusive events.

Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas, spoke to Las Vegas Review Journal and said non-gaming amenities are “really important” to operators in 2025.

“It’s really events that differentiate us from other places,” Jossel said, listing some non-gaming offerings at the property, such as pickleball, rodeo and free fireworks. “These events make a big difference in making us more relevant online, and that (attention) is from the younger demographic.”

Cliff Atkinson, the president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, also told the publisher that millennials and Gen-Z visitors are seeking ‘well-rounded experiences.’

“While gaming remains a key attraction, these generations are also drawn to the city’s diverse wellness and culinary offerings,” he said. “For millennials and Gen Z, we’ve seen that their perfect vacation blends the excitement of gaming with relaxing poolside moments, top-notch entertainment and delectable cuisine.”

They’re a financially cautious group

The younger generation has grown up in a time of rising cost of living, high student loans, and housing unaffordability.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that many are keen to launch their own ‘side hustles’ and build wealth from a young age.

A new survey from the World Economic Forum shows that 30% of Gen Z began investing in university or early adulthood, compared to 15% of Millennials, 9% of Gen Z, and 6% of Baby Boomers.

Many are feeling the constraints of the modern economy, with financial education and money management being sought after by the group. 22% want their bank to offer a financial advice hotline, and 38% want access to online financial courses.

Gen Z live online, with a world of options at their fingertips

There’s no denying that this generation was raised in the digital age, with a world of personalization and possibilities more accessible than ever.

They’ve also grown up playing state-of-the-art video games, with visuals on any digital platform needing to be top-notch to match what they’re used to.

This could be why esports is popular in this age range, with Gen Z being over five times more likely to follow esports than boomers. They are highly invested too, with the industry having become more popular over the last few years.

Over the last couple of years, some casinos in the US have begun slowly introducing esports-themed games, with this market being an interesting one to follow.

New technology has been included into many major casino brands too like contactless gaming and smart tables, with tech-enhanced machines.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram


