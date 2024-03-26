Subscribe
Home What is Lemon8? TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance ‘paying influencers’ to push new app

What is Lemon8? TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance ‘paying influencers’ to push new app

Lemon8 app logo
TL:DR

  • ByteDance promotes Lemon8, a social media platform similar to Pinterest, amid TikTok ban concerns.
  • Influencers paid to endorse Lemon8 on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions among users.
  • Lemon8's user base fluctuates, with some confusion and skepticism among potential users.

With the ban looming, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is trying to diversify by promoting its other social media platform named Lemon8.

According to the New York Post, the company is paying influencers to suggest the other app via TikTok.

Often described as being similar to Pinterest, Lemon8 allows users to share photos and look for inspiration from others. It’s said to be very similar to the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu.

A content creator spoke exclusively to The Post saying she was offered $200 for a brand deal where she was asked to upload ‘a video that promotes Lemon8 on TikTok.’

While she didn’t take ByteDance up on the offer, other influencers are starting to speak out about the Pinterest-like platform. It’s unclear whether there’s been a move to the app organically or if these creators have been paid to post.

In March of last year, Lemon8 was in the top 10 most downloaded apps. Just a month later the app’s daily active users almost halved from 11,930 to 6,360. The current statistics have not yet been publicized.

This all comes after ongoing debate around the ban of video app TikTok, with the US House of Representatives having passed a bill on March 13 that calls for the Chinese developer to divest from the company or be banned from US app stores.

Reactions to ByteDance’s other app Lemon8 aren’t too favorable

There seems to be some confusion around the app by TikTok users as people say they’re not sure what Lemon8 actually does. In one video by user Audreygentilee she asks her audience ‘wtf is lemon8.’

@audreygentilee

im so serious what is it #lemon8

♬ original sound – audreygentile

Some social media fans don’t seem to be too convinced as yet, with one person responding to that video saying “I wanted to get it at first bc it looks cool but idek what it is and now I’ve seen it too much I will never get it.”

Another said, “i downloaded it to see as well, and there was like a list you had to do to sign up it was so confusing so i just stopped and never got an account good luck if you find out lmk.”

Featured image: Via Apple App Store

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Lemon8 app logo
What is Lemon8? TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance ‘paying influencers’ to push new app
Sophie Atkinson
Android phone showing the load up screen of WhatsApp, with white background and green phone logo
WhatsApp update: New upgrades to photos and videos
Sophie Atkinson
Donald Trump from behind in black and white watches a large screen in the background with green lines going up that show financial gains.
Donald Trump’s net worth soars to $6.5bn after media group merger
Sam Shedden
Analysts have indicated X is experiencing falling user numbers, more than a year after Elon Musk's takeover and rebranding of Twitter.
Elon Musk’s X is facing user decline in daily active users, finds report
Graeme Hanna
A rugged coast line with waves crashing against rocks in a screenshot from a video generated by Sora AI
Sora AI: What is it? How to access video generator
James Jones

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Lemon8 app logo
Apps

What is Lemon8? TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance 'paying influencers' to push new app
Sophie Atkinson11 seconds

With the ban looming, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is trying to diversify by promoting its other social media platform named Lemon8. According to the New York Post, the company is...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.