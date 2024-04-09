Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Washington DC to welcome FanDuel as exclusive operator on April 15

Washington DC to welcome FanDuel as exclusive operator on April 15

Washington landscape shot showcasing buildings with the White House in the background

Sports betting operator FanDuel is set to make its debut in Washington D.C. next week (April 15) after the district’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) announced the company as a subcontractor on Intralot last month.

FanDuel will be taking over GambetDC which has been powered by Intralot since 2019. Intralot Inc. is the existing lottery and sports gambling system vendor in partnership with OLG.

When it introduced GambetDC some years ago, exclusive rights to online wagering in the D.C. area were given to the company.

Customers have since complained about unfavorable odds and poor performance, resulting in the Office enlisting the help of FanDuel to become the new exclusive operator.

It’s now expected that the number one sports gambling brand in the United States will replace GambetDC’s retail operations too.

FanDuel will continue to operate in the area under its closed market which restricts the use of non-exclusive sportsbooks outside a two-block radius of pro sports facilities like the Capital One Arena, Audi Field, and Nationals Park.

This also comes at a time when FanDuel is expanding its operations into other states, the most recent being North Carolina as they partnered with the NFL side Carolina Panthers back in March.

Complaints around sports betting company in Washington D.C.

This move has been in the works since January when a meeting was held between the Lottery office and the council. D.C. Council Committee on Business and Economic Development (CBED) Chair Kenyan McDuffie shared their frustrations about GambetDC.

“I’ve heard from many residents about their unease with the district’s woeful performance on sports betting,” he stated.

“I absolutely share those same sentiments, from issues around usability, customer service, and seriously declining revenue. We know the current model simply is not working,” added McDuffie on the venture, which has delivered $8.5 million in taxes to the District since its launch in May 2020.

During the same sitting, it was suggested that Intralot is ready to bring in a subcontractor. Just three months later that has been turned into a reality with the new company coming in from April 15.

Featured image: Photo by Maria Oswalt on Unsplash 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Washington landscape shot showcasing buildings with the White House in the background
Washington DC to welcome FanDuel as exclusive operator on April 15
Sophie Atkinson
blackjack bankroll
Mastering Blackjack Bankroll Management – A Complete Blackjack Bankroll Strategy
Djordje Bogdanovic
Packed stadium to watch the NBA basketball game
Gambling addiction hotlines say volume is up and callers are younger as U.S. sees betting boom
Sophie Atkinson
Brown Rocks, Grand Canyon, Arizona / Fanatics Sportsbook launches in Arizona
Fanatics Sportsbook goes live in Arizona
Graeme Hanna
alabama sports betting
Silver Lake strikes deal to take gambling giant Endeavor Group private
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Washington landscape shot showcasing buildings with the White House in the background
Gambling

Washington DC to welcome FanDuel as exclusive operator on April 15
Sophie Atkinson34 seconds

Sports betting operator FanDuel is set to make its debut in Washington D.C. next week (April 15) after the district’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) announced the company as...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.