Warhammer Skulls 2024: New games and DLC announced

Warhammer Skulls 2024: New games and DLC announced

A screenshot from Warhammer Mechanus

Warhammer Skulls 2024 has landed, showcasing an array of brand-new games and updates to existing titles.

The presentation, hosted by Rahul Kohli, introduced one of the most eagerly-awaited releases of the year, Space Marine 2, while more information was presented on the likes of Darktide, Speed Freeks, and Vermintide 2.

There was space for a turn-based tactics classic from the Warhammer series and plenty more for gaming enthusiasts from across the 40k banner spectrum.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The biggest game in the lineup looks set to impress and as part of the presentation, we got a look at Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s PvE and PvP multiplayer offerings. There is a three-person mode that will allow you and two friends to come up against hordes of Xenos, with six different classes to choose from.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 9.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II

This sequel to the turn-based RPG will contain two full campaigns focusing on the opposing Adeptus Mechanicus and Vargard Nefersha factions.

No release date has been confirmed yet, but Mechanicus II will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.  

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

Need for speed? This could be the game for you if you want a Warhammer 40,000 universe take on the likes of Twisted Metal.

Speed Freeks appears to be a high-energy, car-combat game with an abundance of action. The presentation showed a vehicle airborne and then destroyed completely, driver included, to whet the appetite for more. You will be racing through a wasteland, using your firepower as you go. The beta is available now.  

 

The other Warhammer titles to be introduced or updated are as follows:

  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR — Defenders of Avarax
  • Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge
  • Warhammer: The Horus Heresy — Legions
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Blood Bowl 3
  • Talisman Digital Edition
  • World of Tanks: Modern Armor

Fans can watch the full Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase presentation, with all the details included, on the official YouTube channel. 

tags
