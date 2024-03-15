War Thunder gets Alpha Strike update with new jets and dozens more vehicles

If you like War Thunder you are in for a treat with Gaijin Entertainment’s new Alpha Strike content update.

Alpha Strike contains dozens of new military vehicles including the European Alpha Jet attack aircraft, the M60 120S tank, the most up-to-date Chinese infantry fighting vehicle – the ZBD-04A, the American F-20A Tigershark fighter jet, the Hungarian aviation subtree, as well as the North Holland map and other content and improvements.

The Alpha Jet is a compact two-seat attack and trainer jet created by European designers in the 1970s for the local Air Forces. It was exported to a couple of dozen countries, is still in service with France, and is actively used by the Nigerian Air Force in missions against Boko Haram.

Every nation in the game has received at least one new ground vehicle, so no matter who you play as there is something fresh to try out.

If you like playing as Japan, the Imperial Japanese Navy now has the IHN Mutsu, which has the largest guns in the whole game.

Map-wise another new addition is the North Holland location for ground forces which features a city battleground complete with a large mall that is big enough to get your tank into!

The update isn’t all vehicles and new stuff however, a lot of fixes and balances are included in the patch which is the first major update for War Thunder in 2024.

All new vehicles in War Thunder Alpha Strike

Aircraft

Country Equipment USA F-20A (Pack) Germany Alpha JET A

BF 109 C-1 USSR Su-25SM3 Great Britain Buccaneer S.2B Japan F-5E FCU (Squadron vehicle)

F-15J — unique detailed cockpit added Italy Hungarian Aircraft Subtree

Yak-9P

Tu-2S-59

IL-10

Il-28

MiG-15bis

MiG-17PF

Su-22M3

MiG-21MF

MiG-21bis-SAU

MiG-23MF

MiG-29 (9-12B)

JAS39EBS HU C France Alpha JET E Israel BAZ — unique detailed cockpit added

Ground Vehicles

Country Equipment USA 120S Germany Zerstorer 45 USSR ZSU-23-4M4

T-80UD (Premium) Great Britain FV721 Fox Japan Type 90B Fuji (Pack) China ZBD04A Italy Centauro RGO (Pack) France VTT DCA Sweden Strv 121B Christian II (Pack) Israel Merkava Mk.3 Raam Segol (Pack)

Helicopters

Country Equipment USA AH-1W

AH-64A, AH-64D, AH-64A Peten, AH-64A (GR), YAH-64 — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added Great Britain Wessex HU Mk.5

AH Mk.1 Apache — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added Japan AH-64DJP — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added China AH-1W Sweden AHS — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added Israel AH-60

Peten, Saraph, AH-64A Peten — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added

Naval Fleet