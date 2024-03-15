War Thunder gets Alpha Strike update with new jets and dozens more vehicles

If you like War Thunder you are in for a treat with Gaijin Entertainment’s new Alpha Strike content update.
Alpha Strike contains dozens of new military vehicles including the European Alpha Jet attack aircraft, the M60 120S tank, the most up-to-date Chinese infantry fighting vehicle – the ZBD-04A, the American F-20A Tigershark fighter jet, the Hungarian aviation subtree, as well as the North Holland map and other content and improvements.
The Alpha Jet is a compact two-seat attack and trainer jet created by European designers in the 1970s for the local Air Forces. It was exported to a couple of dozen countries, is still in service with France, and is actively used by the Nigerian Air Force in missions against Boko Haram.
Every nation in the game has received at least one new ground vehicle, so no matter who you play as there is something fresh to try out.
If you like playing as Japan, the Imperial Japanese Navy now has the IHN Mutsu, which has the largest guns in the whole game.
Map-wise another new addition is the North Holland location for ground forces which features a city battleground complete with a large mall that is big enough to get your tank into!
The update isn’t all vehicles and new stuff however, a lot of fixes and balances are included in the patch which is the first major update for War Thunder in 2024.
All new vehicles in War Thunder Alpha Strike
Aircraft
|Country
|Equipment
|USA
|F-20A (Pack)
|Germany
|Alpha JET A
BF 109 C-1
|USSR
|Su-25SM3
|Great Britain
|Buccaneer S.2B
|Japan
|F-5E FCU (Squadron vehicle)
F-15J — unique detailed cockpit added
|Italy
|Hungarian Aircraft Subtree
Yak-9P
Tu-2S-59
IL-10
Il-28
MiG-15bis
MiG-17PF
Su-22M3
MiG-21MF
MiG-21bis-SAU
MiG-23MF
MiG-29 (9-12B)
JAS39EBS HU C
|France
|Alpha JET E
|Israel
|BAZ — unique detailed cockpit added
Ground Vehicles
|Country
|Equipment
|USA
|120S
|Germany
|Zerstorer 45
|USSR
|ZSU-23-4M4
T-80UD (Premium)
|Great Britain
|FV721 Fox
|Japan
|Type 90B Fuji (Pack)
|China
|ZBD04A
|Italy
|Centauro RGO (Pack)
|France
|VTT DCA
|Sweden
|Strv 121B Christian II (Pack)
|Israel
|Merkava Mk.3 Raam Segol (Pack)
Helicopters
|Country
|Equipment
|USA
|AH-1W
AH-64A, AH-64D, AH-64A Peten, AH-64A (GR), YAH-64 — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added
|Great Britain
|Wessex HU Mk.5
AH Mk.1 Apache — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added
|Japan
|AH-64DJP — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added
|China
|AH-1W
|Sweden
|AHS — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added
|Israel
|AH-60
Peten, Saraph, AH-64A Peten — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added
Naval Fleet
|Country
|Equipment
|USA
|USS Dealey (DE-1006)
|Great Britain
|HMS Diamond (Premium)
|Japan
|IJN Mutsu
|Italy
|RN Bolzano
|France
|Kleber
Bretagne