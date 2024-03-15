Subscribe
War Thunder gets Alpha Strike update with new jets and dozens more vehicles



A cinematic image from War Thunder of a fighter launching a missile.
TL:DR

  • War Thunder's Alpha Strike update introduces new vehicles like the Alpha Jet, M60 120S tank, ZBD-04A infantry fighting vehicle, F-20A Tigershark jet, and more, along with a Hungarian aviation subtree.
  • Features include the addition of the largest guns in the game on the IHN Mutsu for Japan and a new North Holland map offering urban battlegrounds suitable for tank combat.
  • This major update, the first in 2024, not only adds new content but also includes numerous fixes and balance adjustments to improve the overall gameplay experience.

If you like War Thunder you are in for a treat with Gaijin Entertainment’s new Alpha Strike content update.

Alpha Strike contains dozens of new military vehicles including the European Alpha Jet attack aircraft, the M60 120S tank, the most up-to-date Chinese infantry fighting vehicle – the ZBD-04A, the American F-20A Tigershark fighter jet, the Hungarian aviation subtree, as well as the North Holland map and other content and improvements.

The Alpha Jet is a compact two-seat attack and trainer jet created by European designers in the 1970s for the local Air Forces. It was exported to a couple of dozen countries, is still in service with France, and is actively used by the Nigerian Air Force in missions against Boko Haram.

Every nation in the game has received at least one new ground vehicle, so no matter who you play as there is something fresh to try out.

If you like playing as Japan, the Imperial Japanese Navy now has the IHN Mutsu, which has the largest guns in the whole game.

Map-wise another new addition is the North Holland location for ground forces which features a city battleground complete with a large mall that is big enough to get your tank into!

The update isn’t all vehicles and new stuff however, a lot of fixes and balances are included in the patch which is the first major update for War Thunder in 2024.

All new vehicles in War Thunder Alpha Strike

Aircraft

Country Equipment
USA F-20A (Pack)
Germany Alpha JET A
BF 109 C-1
USSR Su-25SM3
Great Britain Buccaneer S.2B
Japan F-5E FCU (Squadron vehicle)
F-15J — unique detailed cockpit added
Italy Hungarian Aircraft Subtree
Yak-9P
Tu-2S-59
IL-10
Il-28
MiG-15bis
MiG-17PF
Su-22M3
MiG-21MF
MiG-21bis-SAU
MiG-23MF
MiG-29 (9-12B)
JAS39EBS HU C
France Alpha JET E
Israel BAZ — unique detailed cockpit added

Ground Vehicles

Country Equipment
USA 120S
Germany Zerstorer 45
USSR ZSU-23-4M4
T-80UD (Premium)
Great Britain FV721 Fox
Japan Type 90B Fuji (Pack)
China ZBD04A
Italy Centauro RGO (Pack)
France VTT DCA
Sweden Strv 121B Christian II (Pack)
Israel Merkava Mk.3 Raam Segol (Pack)

Helicopters

Country Equipment
USA AH-1W
AH-64A, AH-64D, AH-64A Peten, AH-64A (GR), YAH-64 — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added
Great Britain Wessex HU Mk.5
AH Mk.1 Apache — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added
Japan AH-64DJP — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added
China AH-1W
Sweden AHS — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added
Israel AH-60
Peten, Saraph, AH-64A Peten — unique detailed cockpit and helmet-mounted display system has been added

Naval Fleet

Country Equipment
USA USS Dealey (DE-1006)
Great Britain HMS Diamond (Premium)
Japan IJN Mutsu
Italy RN Bolzano
France Kleber
Bretagne

