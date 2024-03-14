Want to own a Fender Stratocaster? You can now in Fortnite, but it’s gonna cost you

Subscribe
The greatest rock guitarists of all time have at one point or another wielded the iconic Fender Stratocaster, and now you can too, indirectly, courtesy of a deal between Fender and Epic Games to bring its guitars to Fortnite Festival as skins.

Yes, no item is beyond getting a paid-for skin in the Item Shop. As well as future leaks about character skins such as the Turtles or yesterday’s PS+ exclusive skin, we look forward to exciting leaks about a new skin for a set of Maraccas or a deal with Korg for a keyboard skin. Ah well, such is the world we live in.

Initially, at least Fortnite will get two of Fender’s iconic axes – the aforementioned Stratocaster so you can re-enact your favorite Kurt Cobain moments, and the Precision Bass, in case you are more of a rhythm klng.

Obviously, this is Fortnite so this stuff is not free. To be fair it is actually more reasonably priced than it could have been, with each coming in at 800 V-Bucks. Now obviously you can’t just buy 800 V-Bucks, but a 1000 will set you back $8.99/£6.99 so if you want both models you are going to be looking at around just shy of $15 in real, actual money.

Epic Games said of the partnership, “Over the years, through numerous live in-game performances to music video debuts, Epic has shown that Fortnite and music go hand in hand. The latest partnership with Fender further solidifies the game’s commitment to working with the most established and forward-thinking brands in music.”

Fortnite currently has a fair bit going on right now with Lantern Fest during Ramadan and the launch (eventually) of Chapter 5 Season 2. It also beat its record for a concurrent number of players this year.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

