Fortnite’s Lantern Fest returns bigger than ever to celebrate Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is underway and to celebrate, Lantern Fest has returned to Fortnite, which has now recovered from the semi-disastrous launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, but also, for the first time will feature in Lego Fortnite and, in another first, be much more representative of Middle Eastern culture than ever before, including two Middle Eastern-inspired outfits to play with.

The Anwar and Noorah skins are set to become available during Lantern Fest – although nobody is quite sure when as yet, but it is definitely good to get Lantern Fest more cosmetically in line with the other holidays Fortnite tends to celebrate with big events.

A post on X from former Fortnite Senior Marketing Manager Islam Ibrahim seems to suggest it has been a long time coming. The post read, “Since the cat (is) out of the bag.

This was the last thing I worked on before leaving Epic. It took me years of convincing the decision makers at Fortnite team about the importance of having ME-inspired outfits with Ramadan event – which was my brainchild too.”

Finally, it seems Epic Games has taken heed and this year’s Lantern Fest is a step up from what we have seen prior.

What is Lantern Fest 2024 and when does it finish?

The crux of this year’s Lantern Fest which will last the full month until April 10th is a new Creative mode island called Lantern Fest Oasis. A series of challenges will feature in this Oasis that you can visit and play in by using the code: 5629-9147-3382.

In terms of the Noorah and Anwar outfits, they will come in both regular and Lego Fortnite flavors as part of the Radiant Moon set in the Item Shop and include Lunar Lantern and Moonlight Blades Back Bling.