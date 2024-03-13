Subscribe
Home PlayStation Exclusive Fortnite skin available for PS Plus subscribers

PlayStation Exclusive Fortnite skin available for PS Plus subscribers

Fortnite fans can pick up an exclusive skin for the online multiplayer this week.

Lina Scorch is the unlockable character outfit that can be acquired for players who have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

The Blazin’ Wheels Pack has a skin for the online multiplayer brawl and shooter element of Fortnite and the LEGO equivalent. The pack also boasts a cool ‘Gas Up’ back-bling piece that keeps the gas station and roller derby vibes alive for those with access to the subscription.

What is PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus is a membership run by Sony’s console storefront and gives players access to a library of games and trials. As well as those Playstation exclusives gamers will receive exclusive monthly content that ties in with the most popular titles on the console.

A number of these exclusive packs can’t be picked up in game and Sony entices users to sign up to add them to their lockers. Most of these titles are massively multiplayer online games that do have in-game transactions like Genshin Impact.

Fortnite has seen a number of these exclusive packs and they are generally tied in with major updates to the game. The popular multiplayer builder has recently entered another season and is currently celebrating Ramadan with Lantern Fest.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 faced a number of downtime hiccups that had gamers less than thrilled that the shooter was in maintenance. The Greek god-inspired takeover of the sandbox shooter, Myths and Mortals, ushers in a whole host of new changes.

This comes on the back of a very well-received limited event involving the teenage mutant ninja turtles. The sai, nunchaku, katana, and staff have been replaced by fiery sets of wings and the throwable thunderbolts of Zeus himself.

“Olympian legends – including Hades and the thunder god Zeus – now rule the island in otherworldly rage. To make matters worse, they’ve brought their powers and weapons with them. Use their mythological means against them in Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals!

Despite the lengthy wait times and the Pandora’s box of server issues, players qued up to enjoy the pantheon of Greek mythology taking over the shooter.

The online multiplayer also saw a record player count with a 5,152,863 player peak, proving that users were happy to wait to access the new seasonal content.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

PlayStation Exclusive Fortnite skin available for PS Plus subscribers
Brian-Damien Morgan
An image from Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown gets free DLC next week
Paul McNally
A dynamic and informative graphic depicting the trading volume of a Bitcoin ETF. The chart is designed with a modern and sleek interface, displaying the fluctuating volume in green and red bars. The y-axis represents the volume, while the x-axis shows the time. The chart is set against a backdrop of a digital currency marketplace, with Bitcoin symbols and a digital clock.
Bitcoin ETF daily inflows breaks $1B
Radek Zielinski
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to see comprehensive overhaul in 2024
Brian-Damien Morgan
A captivating 3D render of the TikTok logo, with a wall of photos behind it. The photos are a mix of landscapes, cityscapes, and abstract images, with no faces visible. The overall ambiance of the scene is modern and futuristic, with a touch of minimalism., 3d render
TikTok could soon be launching new app ‘TikTok Photos’
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

PlayStation Exclusive Fortnite skin available for PS Plus subscribers
Brian-Damien Morgan33 seconds

Fortnite fans can pick up an exclusive skin for the online multiplayer this week. Lina Scorch is the unlockable character outfit that can be acquired for players who have a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.