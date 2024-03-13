PlayStation Exclusive Fortnite skin available for PS Plus subscribers

Fortnite fans can pick up an exclusive skin for the online multiplayer this week.

Lina Scorch is the unlockable character outfit that can be acquired for players who have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

The Blazin’ Wheels Pack has a skin for the online multiplayer brawl and shooter element of Fortnite and the LEGO equivalent. The pack also boasts a cool ‘Gas Up’ back-bling piece that keeps the gas station and roller derby vibes alive for those with access to the subscription.

What is PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus is a membership run by Sony’s console storefront and gives players access to a library of games and trials. As well as those Playstation exclusives gamers will receive exclusive monthly content that ties in with the most popular titles on the console.

A number of these exclusive packs can’t be picked up in game and Sony entices users to sign up to add them to their lockers. Most of these titles are massively multiplayer online games that do have in-game transactions like Genshin Impact.

Fortnite has seen a number of these exclusive packs and they are generally tied in with major updates to the game. The popular multiplayer builder has recently entered another season and is currently celebrating Ramadan with Lantern Fest.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 faced a number of downtime hiccups that had gamers less than thrilled that the shooter was in maintenance. The Greek god-inspired takeover of the sandbox shooter, Myths and Mortals, ushers in a whole host of new changes.

This comes on the back of a very well-received limited event involving the teenage mutant ninja turtles. The sai, nunchaku, katana, and staff have been replaced by fiery sets of wings and the throwable thunderbolts of Zeus himself.

“Olympian legends – including Hades and the thunder god Zeus – now rule the island in otherworldly rage. To make matters worse, they’ve brought their powers and weapons with them. Use their mythological means against them in Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals!

Despite the lengthy wait times and the Pandora’s box of server issues, players qued up to enjoy the pantheon of Greek mythology taking over the shooter.

The online multiplayer also saw a record player count with a 5,152,863 player peak, proving that users were happy to wait to access the new seasonal content.