All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests leaked

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is upon us, and alongside a brand-new Battle Pass and new bosses to battle we also have a plethora of new Weekly Quests to contend with.

Now you know we love a Fortnite leaker here on ReadWriteGaming so we appreciate iFireMonkey’s efforts in leaking all the Weekly Quests for the first six weeks of the new Chapter 2.

Weekly Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

You can see the Quest titles in iFireMonkey’s post on X but for ease for you, we have broken down the tasks you need to complete each week in order to get the bonus XP and get climbing those levels.

Week 0, Week 1, Week 2, and Week 3 Quests pic.twitter.com/pEYtIr1zMV — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 8, 2024

Week 0 Quests

Emote in 5 different matches

Visit the Underworld and Mount Olympus

Mantle in 5 different Named Locations

Headshot 3 opponents with a Huntress DMR

Hit 10 players within 5 seconds of falling

Eliminate 3 players with a Gatekeeper Shotgun

Use a Zipline or Ascender

Search 15 Chests or Ammo Boxes

Week 1 Quests

Search 5 Rare Chests or Safes

Travel 2000 distance while airborne

Deal 250 damage to opponents while at full shields

Collect 5 Mythic items

Eliminate 3 players with common weapons

Spend 100 Bars

Deal 1000 damage to players with a modded weapon

Swim 500 distance

Week 2 Quests

Deal 500 damage to players from below

Headshot 5 players with Warforged Assault Rifle

Talk to Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, or Poseidon to receive free items 3 times

Eliminate 3 enemy players within 10 seconds of destroying a structure

Travel 1000 distance within 30 seconds of landing from the Bus

Collect 3 Epic or better weapons from eliminated players

Eliminate 2 players with the Harbinger SMG

Destroy 15 metal structures or objects

Week 3 Quests

Travel 200 distance while using Med Kits or Shields

Destroy 25 objects or structures with fire

Deal 500 damage to players with pistols

Deal 200 explosive damage to opponents

Eliminate an opponent with below 50 HP

Collect 500 Bars

Destroy 100 structures or objects

Week 4 Quests

Open 5 chests or ammo boxes within 30 seconds of landing

Deal 300 damage to player while aiming down sights

Purchase 5 items or services from characters

Deal 1000 damage to players with shotguns

Eliminate 5 players with pistols

Eliminate 5 players from 30m or more

Destroy 50 objects or structures with pickaxe

Week 5 Quests

Travel 5000 distance in a vehicle

Collect a Shotgunm AR, Sniper, and Pistol in a single match

Complete 5 quests from the Job Board

Collect 3 weapons from eliminated players

Deal 500 damage to players within 10m or less

Eliminate 10 players while using a weapon with a mod

Gain HP or shields from a fish 10 times

Deal 250 damage to players with DMRs

Week 6 Quests

Spend 500 Bars

Travel 500 distance with pickaxe equipped

Search 25 chests

Deal 1000 damage to players while sliding or crouched

Eliminate 2 opponents without reloading

Complete 5 bounty quests from the Job Board

There you have it. That should keep you busy for the next month and a half.

Featured Image: Epic Games