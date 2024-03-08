Subscribe
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weekly Quests leaked

An image of a Fortnite player using a Thunderbolt in the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is upon us, and alongside a brand-new Battle Pass and new bosses to battle we also have a plethora of new Weekly Quests to contend with.

Now you know we love a Fortnite leaker here on ReadWriteGaming so we appreciate iFireMonkey’s efforts in leaking all the Weekly Quests for the first six weeks of the new Chapter 2.

Weekly Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

You can see the Quest titles in iFireMonkey’s post on X but for ease for you, we have broken down the tasks you need to complete each week in order to get the bonus XP and get climbing those levels.

Week 0 Quests

  • Emote in 5 different matches
  • Visit the Underworld and Mount Olympus
  • Mantle in 5 different Named Locations
  • Headshot 3 opponents with a Huntress DMR
  • Hit 10 players within 5 seconds of falling
  • Eliminate 3 players with a Gatekeeper Shotgun
  • Use a Zipline or Ascender
  • Search 15 Chests or Ammo Boxes

Week 1 Quests

  • Search 5 Rare Chests or Safes
  • Travel 2000 distance while airborne
  • Deal 250 damage to opponents while at full shields
  • Collect 5 Mythic items
  • Eliminate 3 players with common weapons
  • Spend 100 Bars
  • Deal 1000 damage to players with a modded weapon
  • Swim 500 distance

Week 2 Quests

  • Deal 500 damage to players from below
  • Headshot 5 players with Warforged Assault Rifle
  • Talk to Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, or Poseidon to receive free items 3 times
  • Eliminate 3 enemy players within 10 seconds of destroying a structure
  • Travel 1000 distance within 30 seconds of landing from the Bus
  • Collect 3 Epic or better weapons from eliminated players
  • Eliminate 2 players with the Harbinger SMG
  • Destroy 15 metal structures or objects

Week 3 Quests

  • Travel 200 distance while using Med Kits or Shields
  • Destroy 25 objects or structures with fire
  • Deal 500 damage to players with pistols
  • Deal 200 explosive damage to opponents
  • Eliminate an opponent with below 50 HP
  • Collect 500 Bars
  • Destroy 100 structures or objects

Week 4 Quests

  • Open 5 chests or ammo boxes within 30 seconds of landing
  • Deal 300 damage to player while aiming down sights
  • Purchase 5 items or services from characters
  • Deal 1000 damage to players with shotguns
  • Eliminate 5 players with pistols
  • Eliminate 5 players from 30m or more
  • Destroy 50 objects or structures with pickaxe

Week 5 Quests

  • Travel 5000 distance in a vehicle
  • Collect a Shotgunm AR, Sniper, and Pistol in a single match
  • Complete 5 quests from the Job Board
  • Collect 3 weapons from eliminated players
  • Deal 500 damage to players within 10m or less
  • Eliminate 10 players while using a weapon with a mod
  • Gain HP or shields from a fish 10 times
  • Deal 250 damage to players with DMRs

Week 6 Quests

  • Spend 500 Bars
  • Travel 500 distance with pickaxe equipped
  • Search 25 chests
  • Deal 1000 damage to players while sliding or crouched
  • Eliminate 2 opponents without reloading
  • Complete 5 bounty quests from the Job Board

There you have it. That should keep you busy for the next month and a half.

Featured Image: Epic Games

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

