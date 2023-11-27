Videoconferencing fatigue is a real phenomenon, Austrian study finds

In today’s digital age, where videoconferencing has become a staple in both professional and academic settings, a new study sheds light on the phenomenon of videoconferencing fatigue. Conducted by a team of Austrian researchers, the study, published in Scientific Reports, a journal by Nature Reports, delves into the real and measurable effects of prolonged videoconferencing on individuals.

The research team embarked on a unique approach to understanding the impact of videoconferencing on the brain and body. They enlisted 35 university students to participate in an experiment involving a 50-minute lecture. One group attended the lecture via videoconference, while another experienced it live. The students were hooked to an electroencephalogram to measure brain activity and an electrocardiogram to monitor heart rate changes.

The results were telling. Those who attended the live lecture reported feeling more energetic, happier, and active. In contrast, their counterparts in the online group felt more tired, drowsy, and disengaged. The EEG data supported these self-reports, showing increased brain activity indicative of harder cognitive work in the online group, which can lead to fatigue. Similarly, the heart rate data suggested greater fatigue among those attending the lecture online, hinting at a broader impact on the nervous system.

The study’s findings have significant implications for the modern workplace and educational environments. The authors suggest that videoconferencing should be seen as a complement, not a substitute, for face-to-face interactions. However, they acknowledge the study’s limitations, including its academic setting and the younger average age of participants. The study did not compare the stress of videoconferencing with other stressors, such as navigating traffic to attend in-person meetings.

Broader context: The Techno Stress program

According to The Register, this research is part of a larger Austrian initiative called Techno Stress, which examines the adverse effects of increased interaction with information and communication technologies. The program has published 20 papers on topics like metaverse social interactions, digital detox, workplace electronic surveillance, and others.

As the world continues to embrace digital solutions, understanding the impact of technologies like videoconferencing on our well-being is crucial. This study from Austria offers valuable insights into how our brains and bodies react to virtual environments, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to digital and in-person interactions.